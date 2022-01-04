Kendrick Bourne Hits $500,000 In Incentives During Patriots’ Win Over Jaguars

BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday was a fun day for just about everybody involved with the New England Patriots. For wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, it was fun and profitable.

The receiver hit two incentives in his contract during the 50-10 romp over the Jaguars, each worth $250,000.

The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang noted that Bourne earned a $250,000 pay bump by reaching 70 receptions on the year, and he earned another $250,000 for topping 700 receiving yards.

The 26-year-old Bourne was brought in as part of the Patriots’ free-agent spending spree in the offseason. He’s fit in well, setting career highs in receptions and receiving yards and tying his career high with five touchdowns.

Yang also noted that Bourne could even more money in the Patriots’ regular-season finale. If he records 24 receiving yards against the Dolphins, he’ll reach 800 yards for the year, thus earning another $250,000. In a less-likely scenario, he can earn an additional $250,000 if he hauls in eight passes to reach 60 on the season.

Bourne caught five passes for 76 yards on Sunday, and his 46-yard catch-and-run when the Patriots led 44-3 in the fourth quarter on Sunday helped significantly toward the incentives.

Bourne signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Patriots, a deal that had $5.25 million in guaranteed money. His base salary was just $1 million this year (after getting a $4.25 million signing bonus), but that base salary goes up to $3.5 million in 2022 and $4 million in 2023.