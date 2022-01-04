ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kendrick Bourne Hits $500,000 In Incentives During Patriots’ Win Over Jaguars

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RN3lM_0dcY8zbw00

BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday was a fun day for just about everybody involved with the New England Patriots. For wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, it was fun and profitable.

The receiver hit two incentives in his contract during the 50-10 romp over the Jaguars, each worth $250,000.

The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang noted that Bourne earned a $250,000 pay bump by reaching 70 receptions on the year, and he earned another $250,000 for topping 700 receiving yards.

The 26-year-old Bourne was brought in as part of the Patriots’ free-agent spending spree in the offseason. He’s fit in well, setting career highs in receptions and receiving yards and tying his career high with five touchdowns.

Yang also noted that Bourne could even more money in the Patriots’ regular-season finale. If he records 24 receiving yards against the Dolphins, he’ll reach 800 yards for the year, thus earning another $250,000. In a less-likely scenario, he can earn an additional $250,000 if he hauls in eight passes to reach 60 on the season.

Bourne caught five passes for 76 yards on Sunday, and his 46-yard catch-and-run when the Patriots led 44-3 in the fourth quarter on Sunday helped significantly toward the incentives.

Bourne signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Patriots, a deal that had $5.25 million in guaranteed money. His base salary was just $1 million this year (after getting a $4.25 million signing bonus), but that base salary goes up to $3.5 million in 2022 and $4 million in 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Bengals Are Patriots’ Most Likely Opponent For Wild Card Weekend

BOSTON (CBS) — There is a lot still up in the air in the NFL heading into Week 18. A lot in the air. That includes where the Patriots will slot into the postseason picture. The Patriots are in the playoffs, sitting in the five-seed as an AFC Wild Card team, but they can finish just about anywhere in the conference. They still have an outside shot at the No. 1 seed if a lot of cards fall their way. The AFC East will be up for grabs if the Bills have a hiccup against the Jets. The only spot the Patriots...
NFL
SB Nation

Here’s what the NFL playoff picture looks like going into Week 18

It feels so weird typing “Week 18,” but such is life. We are entering the final week on the NFL season, and the first Week 18 in the history of the regular season. There’s a lot to play for with the very small number of teams still trying to get into the postseason, which the rest are competing for seeding — or just waiting until 2022.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#The New England Patriots#American Football#The Boston Globe
NESN

Patriots Place Two Players On COVID List After Win Over Jaguars

Two New England Patriots players landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the wake of Sunday’s blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Patriots on Monday placed slot cornerback Myles Bryant on COVID reserve and offensive lineman Will Sherman on the practice squad COVID list, according to the NFL transaction wire.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Use Practice-Squad Protections On Four Players, Including Kristian Wilkerson

FOXBORO (CBS) — After a breakout game for the Patriots in Week 17, other NFL teams may have wanted to pry wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson from New England’s practice squad. But Bill Belichick put the kibosh on that on Tuesday. The Patriots reportedly used practice-squad protections on Wilkerson and three other players on Tuesday. Along with Wilkerson, the Patriots protected safety Sean Davis, tight end Matt LaCosse, and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale. This is believed to be the first time that the Patriots have utilized the protection, according to ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss. Teams can use the protection on up to four...
NFL
CBS Boston

Nelson Agholor Returns To Practice As Patriots Move Indoors Wednesday; Kyle Dugger Sits Out With Hand Injury

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots will be leaving gloomy and chilly New England for a Week 18 showdown with the Dolphins in warm and humid Miami. It’s not easy to recreate the conditions the Patriots will have to play in when they arrive in South Florida, but Bill Belichick is trying his best. So as is usually the case when a late-season trip to Miami is on the docket, the Patriots moved inside for practice on Wednesday. They cranked up the heat inside the Socios.com Field House, though Belichick made it clear that inside their practice facility isn’t exactly the same...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Jaguars Fan News

The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone 3-29 over the last two years, firing two head coaches in the process. And since the lack of attendance doesn’t seem to be sending the message to ownership, fans are going to send a bigger message in Week 18. According to the Associated Press,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Kendrick Bourne takes his praise of Mac Jones to another level

In case you haven't heard, Mac Jones' teammates think very highly of the New England Patriots rookie quarterback. Jones has received consistent praise from fellow Patriots players throughout the season, and with good reason: He's just the 13th rookie quarterback in NFL history to start at least 10 games and guide his team to the playoffs.
NFL
Boston Globe

Sunday’s performance proved lucrative for Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne made himself some extra money this weekend. Bourne caught five passes for 76 yards against Jacksonville, bringing his season total to a career-high 52 receptions and 776 receiving yards. With those numbers, Bourne hit two of his contract incentives — 50 receptions and 700 receiving yards — each worth $250,000.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriots Rookie Report Card From The Win Over The Jaguars

Mac Jones A- Mac Jones followed up his worst outing of the season last week with undeniably his best performance. And his numbers display that. Jones completed 22-30 passes, for 227 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Jones has now thrown two-plus touchdowns with zero interceptions in four games this season.
NFL
NESN

This Patriots Defender Received Game Ball After Win Over Jaguars

One week after being exposed in a loss to the Buffalo Bills, Myles Bryant left Gillette Stadium with a game ball. Bryant pulled down the second interception of his NFL career Sunday during the New England Patriots’ 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. Afterward, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick presented the second-year slot cornerback with a ball during his locker room breakdown, as seen in a behind-the-scenes video released Monday.
NFL
NBC Sports

Gronk has fitting reaction to Antonio Brown incident

Rob Gronkowski was too focused on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' comeback bid to notice Antonio Brown's meltdown during Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets. Brown is no longer with the Bucs after ripping off his jersey and abruptly leaving the field following a disagreement with head coach Bruce Arians. The incident occurred while Tampa Bay's offense was on the field, so Gronk didn't have much of a chance to realize what exactly was happening.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Ever since Dak Prescott signed a $160 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys, every performance of his has been placed under a microscope. Prescott had a strong performance this past Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, finishing the game with 226 passing yards and three touchdowns. He did, however, have a costly fumble in the second half.
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
43K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy