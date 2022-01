Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. One of the dirty secrets of political science is that very few scholars read much in the way of political theory. Sure, the political theorists do, but the rest of the discipline views them as the weird kids sitting together at lunch. Political scientists who specialize in American politics, comparative politics, or international relations likely read some Hobbes or Locke or Nietzsche or Arendt back in the day, but there are few requirements to read the classics in graduate school training. Political theory does not impinge on their day-to-day research.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO