Neal Schon Explains Why Journey Fired Jeff Scott Soto

By Bryan Rolli
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Journey guitarist Neal Schon explained why the band dismissed former lead singer Jeff Scott Soto, saying he "didn't sound right" to them. Soto, who sang on Yngwie Malmsteen's first two solo albums in the mid-'80s, replaced Steve Augeri in Journey in December 2006 after Augeri began suffering throat problems on the...

940wfaw.com

Journey Singer Finds Out Why He Was Fired

Neal Schon revealed why short-lived Journey frontman Jeff Scott Soto was fired back in 2007. Soto, who sang lead for Yngwie Malmsteen and now tours with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, fronted Journey from 2006 to 2007 after vocal issues forced Steve Augeri off the road — and according to him, was never told why he lost the job. Soto had played with Schon in his side band Soul Sirkus prior to being tapped for the Journey gig.
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

