The Federal Trade Commission issued its biennial report to Congress on the National Do Not Call (DNC) Registry. The new report details the number of consumers – now totaling more than 244 million – who have placed their telephone numbers on the Registry over the past two years. It also states the FTC received more than five million Do Not Call complaints in fiscal year (FY) 2021, with people overwhelmingly reporting these violations came via robocalls, as opposed to live telemarketing.

