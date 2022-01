A Florida sheriff's office is naming a new K-9 after a sergeant who was killed while on duty last year. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office named the K-9 Roy, which is Sergeant Brian Lavigne's middle name. His Daughter, Caitlin LaVigne, is a deputy at the sheriff's office and said that the dog will keep her dad's spirit alive.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO