As part of its Good Enterprises initiative, Lowcountry Local First teaches entrepreneurs business fundamentals through its Community Business Academy. Jocelyn Patterson’s appreciation for shoes began when she was a young girl, admiring the wardrobe of her mother, who worked as a flight attendant in New York. “My mom had beautiful shoes, and I knew she was wearing them to go to places I’d only seen on TV,” recalls Patterson, who was raised by her grandmother in Georgetown until she was 14. “Shoes were a way to connect to my mom, and I had more shoes than clothes in my closet.”

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO