Nima Ghamsari, Co-Founder and CEO of Blend Labs (NYSE: BLND), presented on a sponsored panel at Digital Mortgage 2021 – a virtual conference a couple of weeks ago. His topic “proactive finance” was timely and compelling. What’s more, I heard him saying all the same things I’ve been saying and writing about over the last few months. Banks and lenders must serve actual credit offers based on real data before customers have even applied for a loan or product. It seems simple but, until now, banks and lenders have only used indicative data or plain advertising. New product development in customer experience (CX) that enables consumers to link bank accounts into fintech platforms has launched the next phase of innovation.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO