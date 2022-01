There is little to no chance that NVIDIA will unveil its next-generation Ada Lovelace GPU at the Consumer Electronics Show this week, but if past leaks and rumors are accurate, it will arrive later this year. It's also anticipated to bring with it a massive performance uplift. How massive? We won't know until Ada Lovelace actually materializes, but at least one estimate pegs NVIDIA's top card built around its next-gen GPU, the GeForce RTX 4090 (presumably), as being able to hit 400 frames per second in Doom Eternal.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO