ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Parents Allegedly Left Their Son, 11, Alone For A Month During The Holidays

By Bill Galluccio
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OctpA_0dcY3H2H00
Photo: Getty Images

An Arizona couple was arrested for allegedly abandoning their 11-year-old son for an entire month during the holidays. Authorities said that 34-year-old Melissa Green traveled out of state just before Thanksgiving and was joined by 40-year-old Bobby Jo Green several days later.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office received a report that the boy had been left alone and performed a welfare check at his home. The boy told deputies that he had not been to school in two weeks and that his parents had left him frozen food to eat while they were gone. When the officers were unable to contact the boy's parents, he was put in the care of Child Protective Services.

The Greens were taken into custody when they finally returned to their home in the town of Elfrida. They were charged with three counts of child neglect and are each being held on a $100,000 bond.

Officials did not say where the couple went or why they decided to leave their son alone.

Comments / 590

Juliete Satchell
2d ago

Parents like this is why we have so many children grown up with psychological issues. Some kids get stronger but many fall between the cracks.

Reply(43)
343
just sayn'
2d ago

what's new?. this world is filled with bad parents. leaving a child in this situation is intolerable. I hope this child is not forced to live with these insane people. again.... how could they possibly think this was OK????????

Reply(13)
211
Nicole Marie
1d ago

Leaving an 11 year old for a few hours would be okay, if they are responsible and the parent is checking in by calling. But for a month? That is just neglect, especially considering it was the holidays. Poor kid. He deserves love and guidance, not to be alone and treated like an adult when he is far from it.

Reply(14)
144
Related
The Independent

Parents arrested after girl tells teacher her five-year-old sister had vanished: ‘She’s been eaten by wolves’

The parents of a missing five-year-old girl in Washington have been arrested and charged with second-degree child abandonment while a search operation for the girl was called off after her sister made suspicious claims.Five-year-old Oakley Carlson was reported missing on 6 December, but investigators said she was last seen alive on 10 February.The search for Oakley was called off after the missing child’s six-year-old sister made claims that increased suspicion on her parents Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, who were initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.Grays Harbor County undersheriff Brad Johansson announced on Monday that detectives had called off...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Independent

Newborn boy found abandoned in box with note saying: ‘My mom is so sad to do this’

A newborn baby has been found abandoned in a cardboard box in Fairbanks, Alaska along with a note saying “my mom is so sad to do this”. The baby was found at around 2pm local time on New Year’s Eve, according to Alaska State Troopers. A woman found the box with the child bundled in blankets. The baby was taken to hospital and “was found to be in good health”, police said. The note found alongside the child said “Please help me!!!”, and added that the child was born 12 weeks premature. “My parents and grandparents don’t have food...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sacramento Bee

Teens find abandoned, barely-clothed baby outside Tennessee apartment complex, cops say

Teen girls found an abandoned newborn outside of an apartment complex in Tennessee, barely clothed and on the ground, officials say. A neighbor took a Facebook Live video of the baby — found in Memphis — showing the newborn’s umbilical cord was still attached, according to Fox13. Police, which received a call about the baby about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, said the baby was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition, the TV station reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Protective Services#Child Neglect#Thanksgiving#Left Alone#Greens
KTLO

Woman, half brother accused of incestuous relationship

A woman and her half brother are accused of being in an intimate relationship after a report was made by the woman’s estranged husband. Twenty-nine-year-old Tessa Teague and 18-year-old Jacob Reidy each face a felony count of incest. According to a probable cause affidavit, a male went to the...
MARION COUNTY, AR
WSOC Charlotte

Father accused of selling daughter to another man after girl gives birth, police say

BEAVER DAM, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of selling his juvenile daughter last year to a 20-year-old man. Kentucky State Police and social services launched an investigation last month after learning that the girl, whose age was not released, had given birth in March, police said Wednesday. They determined that the girl’s father sold her to a 20-year-old Beaver Dam man and that she had been living with the man ever since.
KENTUCKY STATE
The US Sun

We were accused of a GoFundMe scam but were only looking to find our missing daughter, says Lateche Norris’ mom

THE mom of a missing TikToker has faced a barrage of harassment on Twitter since finding her daughter and fended off accusations that it was part of a money-grabbing scheme. Cheryl Walker and her husband flew from Indiana to San Diego to look for her 20-year-old daughter Lateche Norris after she went missing in early November and set up a GoFundMe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
lawandcrime.com

Mom Who Executed Her Kids with Shotgun, Called 911, and Waited on Front Porch While Covered in Blood Is Sentenced to Prison

A judge in Pennsylvania on Tuesday sentenced a woman to spend the rest of her life behind bars after she admitted to executing her own children in cold blood by shooting them in the head inside their family home earlier this year. Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard Mancini handed down the mandatory minimum of two life sentences after Krisinda Bright pleaded guilty to the February 2021 murders of 16-year-old Jeffrey “JJ” Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
whdh.com

Mom dies after saving son from attack by family dog

(WHDH) — A mother died while trying to defend her 4-year-old son from an attack by the family’s dog earlier this month, according to a report. Heather Pingel, a 35-year-old native Shawano County, Wisconsin, was rushed to Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Dec. 8, where she died from extensive injuries that suffered in while saving her son’s life, her sister, Shannon, told the Wausau Daily Herald.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Father and stepmum ‘left disabled toddler to starve to death’

A father and stepmother have been charged with murder after the death of a four-year-old child with Downs Syndrome in Australia last year.Willow Dunn was found dead by police in her Brisbane home on May 25 in “extremely confronting” conditions, but is believed to have died two days before.Her father, Mark James Dunn, and stepmother, Shannon Leigh White, each face one count of murder and another of child cruelty.At Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, it was heard the four-year-old was found with deep pressure sores - thought to be caused by prolonged time without movement - and her body appeared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

After girl, 10, dies from online challenge, family warns others

Nyla Anderson, 10, spoke three languages and was an athletic, bright and happy girl. In early December, her mom, Tawainna Anderson went to check on her daughter and found her unconscious. As Nyla spent the next several days in the pediatric intensive care unit, her family became convinced that she...
ACCIDENTS
The US Sun

How Harmony Montgomery, 7, was separated from her brother as family claims missing blind girl was seen with ‘black eye’

MYSTERY surrounds the disappearance of a seven-year-old girl as new revelations about her difficult upbringing come to light. Harmony Montgomery used to take care of her little brother Jamison, now five, in the foster care system, but they were separated when she was purportedly reunited with her biological father in February 2019.
MANCHESTER, NH
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

119K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy