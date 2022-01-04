ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Ralph Lauren Launches $2M HBCU Scholarship Program

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXfVi_0dcY31zu00
Photo: Getty Images

Ralph Lauren has officially launched a $2 million scholarship program for HBCU students .

The fashion brand's Corporate Foundation announced its financial commitment in December and will support students at the nation's historically Black colleges and universities through a partnership with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) .

The funds are going to support students at Morehouse College and Spelman College and 10 additional high education institutions over a five-year period.

The program is a part of Ralph Lauren's previously announced commitment to address systemic racism and social injustice by establishing more opportunities for equity within the fashion industry –– starting with education.

"Students represent the best of the human spirit –– passion, curiosity and boundless dreams," Ralph Lauren , Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of the Ralph Lauren Corporation said in a statement . "When all students have an equal chance to succeed, their dreams become realities, and inspire us all."

The remaining colleges will be selected in collaboration with the UNCF using criteria to address unmet need among students, enrollment rates, proximity to Ralph Lauren's operation centers and academic coursework offerings that support careers in the fashion industry.

In November, the brand launched the Ralph Lauren Pin of Solidarity –– a symbol created by Ralph Lauren's Black Advisory Council with the intention to showcase tangible solidarity between the company and Black communities. Hundred percent of the pin's sales go toward the UNCF scholarship program.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
palomar.edu

Palomar’s Foundation Launches Scholarship in Honor of Emma Paquin

SAN MARCOS — Emma Paquin came to Palomar College late in life, and not as a student. Instead, the long-time educator and mother of five became part of the Palomar community as a supporter of the Palomar College Foundation, contributing nearly $250,000 over the years and establishing a scholarship in the name of her late husband, James H. Paquin.
SAN MARCOS, CA
blackchronicle.com

Urban Outfitters Launches UO Summer Class of 2021 HBCU Capsule Collection

HBCU excellence is afoot and it involves an apparel brand and some super talented students. Urban Outfitters is announcing a special-edition UO Summer Class of 2021 HBCU Capsule Collection, an exclusive assortment of collegiate apparel and lifestyle accessories designed by five creative clothing-creating scholars. A press release notes that the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Post and Courier

Middleton Place expands scholarship program for African American students

The financial assistance is appreciated, but Juanita Barr's scholarship came with an acknowledgement of past wrongs, and that’s especially gratifying to her. Last year, Barr received $2,000 from Middleton Place Foundation to help pay for graduate studies at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she is pursuing a master’s degree in nutrition sciences.
EDUCATION
lasentinel.net

ChristianaCare announces $500,000 in scholarships for students pursuing health fields, in partnership with HBCU Week Foundation

To strengthen and diversify the health care workforce for years to come, ChristianaCare will provide $500,000 in scholarships to 10 students in Delaware who plan to pursue degrees in health care. Administered through the HBCU Week Foundation, each scholarship will provide $12,500 per year in financial support over four years and will include a paid internship at ChristianaCare.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
providenceonline.com

Foundation Launches Scholarship for BIPOC Students Living in Rhode Island

How would you spend $1,000,000 to create change for Black, Indigeneous, People of Color (BIPOC) communities in Rhode Island? That’s the essential, and only, question asked in the application for the Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) Transform Rhode Island Scholarship, an opportunity targeting high school students residing in the state.
PROVIDENCE, RI
youthtoday.org

Lauren Rush appointed program director for education at the Lilly Endowment

Lauren Rush is the new program director for education at the Lilly Endowment. Rush joins the endowment after about six-and-a-half years at The Mind Trust, an Indianapolis-based education nonprofit. She was first brought on there in the summer of 2015 to be director of development and special projects, a position in which she worked for less than two years before being promoted to senior vice president of strategic alignment and operations. Then, seven months ago she was promoted again to be senior vice president of administration and operations.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelman College#Morehouse College#Hbcu#Hbcu Scholarship Program#Corporate Foundation#Hbcus#Ralph Lauren Foundation#Wsb Tv Channel 2#Polo Ralphlauren#Uncf#Solidarity#Black Advisory Council
WWD

SCAD Launches School of Business Innovation

Click here to read the full article. Savannah College of Art and Design has launched the SCAD School of Business Innovation, focusing on preparing creative individuals to lead transformative change across key industries. The school will offer 15 graduate and undergraduate degrees in advertising and branding, business of beauty and fragrance, creative business leadership, design management, luxury and brand management, service design, and social strategy and management.More from WWDSCAD HONORS CAROLINA HERRERA WITH DUAL MUSEUM EXHIBITSPhotos from the 'Euphoria' Season Two PremiereDerek Lam 10 Crosby Pre-Fall 2022 Beginning this winter quarter, the program will be offered across SCAD locations in Savannah, Ga.,...
SAVANNAH, GA
Bossip

Bison, Aggie & Panther Pride: Urban Outfitters Launches UO Summer Class of 2021 HBCU Capsule Collection Celebrating CAU, Howard & N.C. A&T

HBCU excellence is afoot and it involves an apparel brand and some super talented students. Urban Outfitters is announcing a special-edition UO Summer Class of 2021 HBCU Capsule Collection, an exclusive assortment of collegiate apparel and lifestyle accessories designed by five creative clothing-creating scholars. A press release notes that the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy