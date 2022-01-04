Blood drive held at Target Center amid national blood supply shortage

There's a nationwide blood supply shortage.

And in Minnesota... blood banks say donations have dropped ten percent since the start of the pandemic.

Director of Marketing and Development for Memorial Blood Centers, Wendy Capetz, says "People think if we're not on the news telling you 'we need blood', that we don't need it, but we do" she continues, " We need blood donors everyday. It's the people who donate today, that make sure we're prepared for tomorrow's emergency."

Right now, hospitals are facing a severe shortage, only able to stock a day's supply of blood.

Blood donation experts say someone is need of blood or platelets every two seconds.

That someone could be a woman hemorrhaging during childbirth, someone in a car crash, or it could even be Senator Amy Klobuchar.

"I had this happen when I had my hip replaced way back," says the senator. "I didn't think I was gonna need any blood, but I couldn't get the numbers up. And it was the only way for them to get me out of the hospital, so I know how important this can be."

Experts also say one donation could save three lives.

Donation centers like the American Red Cross say they are taking appointments.

But if you'd rather drop in, Memorial Blood Centers has partnered with the Timberwolves.

Both organizations will host a blood drive at Target Center today from 10a.m.-5p.m.

Blood donors will receive a ticket and a chance to take a picture on the court.