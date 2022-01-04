ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL broadcaster, Hall of Famer Troy Aikman announces new beer brand

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
(NEXSTAR) – Troy Aikman is getting back to the field – no, not the football field, the beer field.

The Hall of Famer, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, and longtime NFL broadcaster is rolling out a new beer. Aikman teased the announcement on New Year’s Eve on Instagram , saying “Ringing in 2022 with a lot of new adventures ahead. Big news coming January 4 – stay tuned,” followed by the beer emoji.

On Tuesday, Aikman posted a new video to Instagram for Eight, a 90 calorie light beer. According to The Dallas Morning News , Aikman co-founded an Austin-based company to release the beer next month in Texas.

Pabst Blue Ribbon apologizes for crude, controversial Twitter post

When Aikman was playing college football in Oklahoma, he worked for a Miller distributor, he tells the Dallas newspaper. After retiring from the Cowboys, Aikman did some ads for Miller Lite.

The beer, Eight, has been a work in progress for years, according to the brand’s website . Brewing scientists at Oregon State University formulated the “elite light lager,” using organic grains. It is also considered an all-malt beer, meaning it has no corn or rice, The Dallas Morning News reports .

For those unfamiliar with Aikman’s time as a player, the beer’s name, Eight, pays tribute to his jersey number through college and with the Cowboys. Aikman says it also represents strength and balance. It does not, however, represent how many you can buy in a pack – Eight will come in a six-pack, 12-pack, and 19.2-ounce single-serve cans.

What’s the cheapest day of the week to fill up on gas?

Eight is on track to launch on draft in bars, restaurants, and other on-premise locations in Texas in February, according to a press release . Cans will be available at retail locations throughout the state starting in March.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Sends 3-Word Message Amid Antonio Brown Drama

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed knows the side he’s taking when it comes to the Antonio Brown and Bucs drama. “I believe BA,” Sharpe said on Friday morning. Arians has been saying that Brown refused to enter the game due to a lack of targets, while Brown is saying it was because of his foot injury.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers seems to make future plans clear

To say that this has been one of the most interesting seasons in Aaron Rodger’s NFL career might be an understatement. While the reigning MVP has certainly made a lot of headlines for things he’s said and done off the field this year, it’s hard to deny that he has left it all on the field, leading the Green Bay Packers to the best record in the league with one week left until the playoffs. He even passed Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes thrown in franchise history, cementing his place alongside the legend who came before him.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, plus Antonio Brown saga takes another twist, J.J. Watt improbably returning for playoffs

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not sure how it happened, but we've finally reached the end of the regular season. In less than 72 hours, not only will the regular season be over, but we'll also know who's moving on to the playoffs. If you're a fan of one of the 18 teams that won't be headed to the postseason, don't worry, we're not just going to totally ignore you next week and that's because we'll be talking plenty about offseason coaching changes along with free agency and the draft.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Source suggests Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl if Packers make it [Video]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the ﻿NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
NFL
