Kane Kalas working on 'High Hopes' album as a tribute to his father Harry Kalas and the city of Philadelphia

Kane Kalas announced recently on the poker/cryptocurrency centric Doug Polk Podcast that he is working on an music album called High Hopes, which he plans to release sometime in 2022, paying tribute to his father Harry Kalas and the city of Philadelphia.

"Working on a music CD that will be coming out in the next year, American standard, [Frank] Sinatra type stuff," Kalas told Polk at the 2:05:00 mark of the podcast.

"[Harry Kalas] loved music and so when the Phillies made the playoffs, he was known for singing Frank Sinatra's High Hopes," he explained.

"And so the name of the album is High Hopes as a tribute to dad and it has a bunch of the songs that he loved, a bunch of Sinatra stuff on there.

"It's also kind of a tribute to the city of Philadelphia, which is where I grew up. I'm using all local musicians, the studio is local. So I'm hoping to have potentially kind of local, bigger name people in music involved. So it's been great."

Kane's father Harry, a legendary Phillies broadcaster beloved by many, died on April 13th, 2009 at the age of 73. He was hired by the Phillies in 1971.

Kane Kalas is a former professional poker player who is now managing a hedge fund at Crystal Oak Capital and living in Puerto Rico.

