Electronics

Tobheo PS5 Vertical Stand Cooling Fan Charging Station $12.30

By Mohit
techbargains.com
 4 days ago

Amazon has the Tobheo PS5 Vertical Stand Cooling Fan Charging Station...

www.techbargains.com

Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
HOME & GARDEN
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping Dysons for This 'Fast and Efficient' Stick Vacuum Cleaner — and It's 63% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Once you've tested out a cordless vacuum cleaner, it's hard to go back to the kind that's bogged down by an unruly and pesky cord. So if you've been searching for a powerful stick vacuum — and didn't want to spend a ton of money — consider the Zoker 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is 63 percent off at Amazon right now.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usb
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Best home security camera on Amazon has a rare discount today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

HURRY: Amazon has COVID-19 test kits in stock right now

So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since they're sold out in local stores across much of the country. The coronavirus pandemic is spiking yet again, and this time the numbers are off the charts. In the past week alone, we've had multiple days with more than 500,000 new daily cases reported. There was even one day recently when we recorded more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases in the US alone. The bad news is that the numbers were soaring even before everyone got together for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Digital Trends

The 2021 iPad is $50 off at Amazon today, but hurry!

It’s no secret that iPads are some of the most powerful and versatile devices you can own. Whether it’s for taking notes, playing immersive games, creating content, or watching high-definition movies, an iPad can do it all. You can even turn an iPad into your daily computer with additional peripherals. However, iPad deals tend to be few and far between, which is why we’re very excited to share this fantastic offer on an iPad that you can pick up on Amazon right now. You can buy the 2021 11-inch iPad Pro for just $749, which is a $50 discount on the original price of $799. That’s an absolute steal of a price for the latest version of the most powerful iPad yet. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the best tablet deals you can get right now.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

The Best Deals Online Today (January 2022)

Looking for the best cheap deals online today for January 2022? A smart home device? Brand new 4K TV? Robot vacuum? How about a luxurious mattress topper? You’ve definitely come to the right place. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide on the best deals online. First and foremost, Amazon’s daily deals page is packed with incredible sales! Check out that page and you’ll find new deals with deep discounts you won’t believe. The biggest news is definitely the fact that 2-packs of Amazon’s most popular COVID-19 rapid test are on sale with a 38% discount! The #2 best-seller is the iHealth...
INTERNET
Variety

Samsung’s 1.8-Pound Freestyle Portable Projector Was the Buzziest Product of CES 2022

Amid the COVID-truncated CES 2022 show this year, with multiple companies canceling their plans to attend the Las Vegas confab, one newly introduced entertainment-tech product stood out: Samsung’s ultra-portable, versatile Freestyle HD projector — priced at an affordable $900. In recent years, CES has often served as a platform for high-concept, futuristic tech which may or may not make it to market. This year’s candidate on that front: BMW’s iX Flow luxury car prototype, which is covered in e-ink to let you change its colors and design with the press of a button. There’s also been the usual upgrade cycle for...
ELECTRONICS
Neowin

Save 16% off the OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Gear + Gadgets section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 16% off the OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station. Kickstarter funded! Charge your all Apple devices on the world's first penta-functional charging hub. ADAM Elements provide you with the tools to...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

6 best home security cameras: Indoor and outdoor setups for peace of mind

If you’ve got a lot of possessions that mean a lot to you, you have valuable equipment or you’re simply leaving home for a little while, a security camera can provide peace of mind and an insight into the daily comings and goings around your home while you’re away. There are some real benefits to having security cameras installed on your property, as they can not only reassure you while you’re gone, but also help when it comes to getting the best home insurance or protection packages for expensive items. Good home security cameras setups usually come in two different...
ELECTRONICS
mactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: StepUp Magnetic Wireless Charging Station

The StepUp Magnetic Wireless Charging Station features a modern design that can simultaneously charge your iPhone 12 or 13 series, AirPods, and Apple Watch. StepUp Magnetic Wireless Charging Station: With 3 Wireless Charging Spots, You Can Charge Your iPhone, Apple Watch & AirPods All at The SameTime – Just $59.99!
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

INIU 15W Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Stand $12.59

Amazon has the INIU 15W Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Stand for a low $12.59 after Coupon Code: "XL2SI4PL" (Exp 1/14). Free shipping on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime. This is originally $20, so you save 40% off list price. 15W Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Stand. NTC Temp°Guard Protection;...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

iVoler Auto-Resize Aluminum Verticle Laptop Stand $5.99

Prime Exclusive. Amazon has the iVoler Auto-Resize Aluminum Verticle Laptop Stand for a low $5.99 Free Shipping after Prime discount and Coupon Code: "YHG9WG8L" (Exp 1/10). This is originally $25.99, so you save 76% off the list price. Note: This price is for Amazon Prime members. Vertical laptop stand is...
COMPUTERS
techbargains.com

Zezirdas Anti-Fog Full Face Snorkel Mask w/ Camera Mount $9.90

Amazon has the Zezirdas Anti-Fog Full Face Snorkel Mask w/ Camera Mount for a low $9.90 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "70T1X9HS" (Exp 1/28). This is originally $32.99, so you save 69% off list price. Silicone, polycarbonate material. 180° panoramic anti-leak/anti-fog dive. Double floating balls dry top system &...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Leoch 2048Wh Portable Power Station $1495.12

Amazon has the Leoch 2048Wh Portable Power Station for a low $1495.12 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "85MJKSDZ" (Exp 1/9). This is originally $1699, so you save 12% off list price. 2048WH capacity; 2000W AC output (Max 4000W) Power 13 devices simultaneously. Built-in LifePO4 Battery & Advanced Intelligent GMS. Equipped...
ELECTRONICS

