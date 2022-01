As 2021 went on, one of the bigger things that started to gain traction was the introduction of NFTs, “non-refugible tokens” and blockchain technology. According to a recent study, blockchain technology can lead to innovative gameplay, secure value for players by keeping money in the game, and rewarding players with real-world value. Some developers and publishers like EA and Ubisoft are planning to incorporate or have already started incorporating NFTs and blockchain technology into their games. To bring the new year, Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda released a letter talking about how all these new things will impact the business environment and the video game industry. Matsuda also details how and why he wants Square Enix to get involved with the relatively new technology.

