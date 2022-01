BHP Group took another step in downsizing its smallest copper mine in Chile as it approaches the expiry of permits and grapples to regain access to underground water supplies. The Cerro Colorado mine cut 35 direct jobs, owner BHP said in a statement Thursday. The cutbacks are part of a so-called de-escalation plan launched in 2020 as production and ore quality decline, with the mine’s environmental license scheduled to expire at the end of next year.

INDUSTRY ・ 19 HOURS AGO