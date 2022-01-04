US arrests, charges suspect in Haitian president slaying

Former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated in July, may have had powerful enemies who wanted him dead, according to newly surfaced information. Moïse was creating a list that included powerful politicians and business people suspected of involvement in the country’s lucrative drug trafficking trade, and he was nearly ready to identify them before hitmen gunned him down, The New York Times reported.
Federal prosecutors asked Ahmaud Arbery’s mother if she would consider a plea deal for her son’s killers, and she declined, her attorney said Friday, shortly before the three men were sentenced in a Glynn County, Georgia, court. Travis McMichael, 35, his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor William...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two former investment executives from Japan have pleaded guilty in Las Vegas in what prosecutors have called a $1.5 billion international Ponzi scheme with 10,000 victims in the U.S. and abroad. Junzo Suzuki and his son, Paul Suzuki, entered their pleas Wednesday in U.S. District Court. Each faces five years in federal prison and three years of supervised release at sentencing in May. Their attorneys didn’t immediately respond Thursday to messages. Prosecutors compared the case involving Las Vegas-based MRI International Inc. with the biggest-ever U.S. fraud cases. A co-defendant, Edwin Fujinaga, was found guilty in 2018 at trial in Las Vegas and is serving a 50-year prison sentence.
MIAMI — The U.S. government announced Tuesday that it charged one of the main suspects in the killing of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse as it unsealed a complaint that revealed federal authorities had interviewed him several months ago while he was hiding in Jamaica. Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios,...
(Reuters) - U.S. authorities on Tuesday charged a Colombian man with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, the first official charges in the brazen crime. Haiti has arrested dozens of people following the July murder that...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The main suspect in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse appeared in federal court in Miami on Tuesday. Mario Antonio Palacios is charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap.
A New York man has been arrested on charges that he worked as a secret and unregistered agent of the Egyptian government, including by sharing information with American law enforcement officials about political opponents of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, the Justice Department said Thursday.Pierre Girgis, a 39-year-old dual national of Egypt and the United States, is charged with acting as an agent of a foreign government without notifying the Justice Department, and with conspiring to do so.It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.A six-count indictment made public Thursday says Girgis...
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Assailants have left 10 beaten, murdered bodies in front of the governor’s office in the north-central Mexican state of Zacatecas. The bodies of eight men and two women were crammed into a pickup truck left before dawn Thursday near a Christmas tree in the main plaza of the state capital, also named Zacatecas. Gov. David Monreal said he was beginning work when he got word of the grisly discovery. The Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels have been battling for control in the state. Zacatecas is a key transit point for drugs, especially the powerful synthetic painkiller fentanyl, moving north to the U.S. border.
Two Haitian journalists were killed by gang members while reporting in a conflictive area south of Port-au-Prince police said Friday, as a surge in violence continues to shake the Caribbean nation. One of the journalist's employers and some media reports said the men had been shot then burned alive, but police did not confirm this. A police statement said only that the bodies had “large-caliber bullet wounds.”Radio Ecoute FM said journalist John Wesley Amady was killed by “armed bandits” Thursday in Laboule while he was reporting on security issues in the gang-plagued area. “We condemn with the utmost...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Two Haitian journalists were killed Thursday on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince after suspected gang members opened fire on a group of reporters who had arrived to interview the leader of a rival gang, according to a police official and local media. The two slain journalists...
Two Cubans residing in Haiti are among the latest kidnapping victims, the Cuban Embassy in Port-au-Prince confirmed. The two individuals were identified as Andrik Alfredo Abad Reinosa and Enides Galano Silva, both from Moa in Holguín province. Abad and Galano arrived in Haiti through individual work contracts with the...
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police say the father of a New Hampshire girl who authorities believe was last seen in 2019 at age 5, but who wasn’t reported missing until the end of last year, has been arrested on several charges. Thirty-one-year-old Adam Montgomery was arrested on a second-degree assault charge Tuesday, as well as charges of interfering with custody and child endangerment. Police accused him of “purposely violating a duty of care, protection or support” by failing to know where she has been since late 2019. He had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf by his lawyer Wednesday.
Seven deaths were linked to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, including that of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by police as she tried to break through an interior passageway that led to the House of Representatives. The moment was captured on video by 27-year-old...
Federal prosecutors say a key FBI informant in the alleged plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan was a “double agent” who was “working against the interests of the government” by trying to destroy evidence and prevent arrests. The confidential informant, Stephen Robeson, played a central...
A mother who fatally drugged her two daughters before killing herself feared they would be put into care if she left them behind, an inquest heard. Tiffany Stevens, 27, gave lethal substances to 18-month-old Darcey Stevens and three-year-old Casey-Lea Taylor at their home in 2019. Bolton Coroner's Court heard she...
CLEVELAND (AP) — A city prosecutor says an 18-year-old woman told investigators that she shot an off-duty Cleveland police officer during a carjacking. Tamara McLoyd made her first court appearance Monday on aggravated murder charges in Friday’s fatal shooting of 25-year-old Shane Bartek. A judge set her bond at $5 million and told her to get an attorney. Records indicate that Bartek, a Cleveland officer since 2019, was shot twice in the back as he struggled with an assailant. McLoyd is also charged in an unrelated armed robbery at a Cleveland restaurant in November. Bartek had been a Cleveland police officer since 2019.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A rural Alaska man who threatened to kill Alaska’s two U.S. senators in a series of profanity-laced voice messages left at their offices in Washington has pleaded guilty to making the threats in exchange for having other charges dropped. Jay Allen Johnson entered his guilty pleas Monday in federal court in Fairbanks to two counts of threatening to kill a U.S. official. U.S. District Judge Ralph Beistline accepted Johnson’s pleas and set sentencing for April 8. Johnson has asked for an earlier sentencing. He faces up 10 years in jail on each charge. In exchange for his guilty plea to the two counts, the government agreed to drop four other more minor charges.
KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — A prosecutor says a police officer fatally shot last week at a northern Illinois hotel pleaded for her life before a man allegedly shot her to death with her own gun after she was disarmed during a struggle. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Monday during a bond hearing for 26-year-old Xandria Harris, that her co-defendant, 25-year-old Darius Sullivan, had his own gun when he first shot Bradley Officer Tyler Bailey in the head after he and Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic knocked on the pair’s hotel room door. Rowe says Sullivan and Harris then disarmed Rittmanic and shot her with her own gun. He says the encounter was captured on Rittmanic’s body camera.
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a fourth person has died after several people pulled out weapons and fired more than 50 bullets at a New Year’s Eve party in Mississippi. A coroner said 52-year-old Nathaniel Harris died Sunday from multiple gunshot wounds. Three others were wounded but survived. Dozens of people were thought to be at the party, but no arrests have been made as investigators in Gulfport piece together a chaotic scene. Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle says witnesses and some of the injured partygoers were not talking to officers about what happened.
Comments / 0