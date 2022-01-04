ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Tattoo artist anger over new EU rules goes beyond skin deep

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is imposing restrictions on the inks that tattoo artists can use as of Wednesday....

keyt.com

industryglobalnews24.com

EU to Ban Colored Ink for Tattoos

The European Union has placed a ban on tattoo artists using colored ink in the region from 4th January 0nwards. The Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) society of chemicals has said that around 4,000 chemicals used in colorful tattoo ink were outlawed last January. They said that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Telegraph

EU could outlaw blue and green tattoos

Blue and green tattoos could be outlawed in the EU under new restrictions for potentially harmful chemicals, in a move tattoo artists have warned will hit their industry “like a bomb”. The European Commission on Tuesday introduced new rules banning more than 4,000 previously unregulated substances in tattoo...
WORLD
wtvy.com

EU banning chemicals in tattoo inks & permanent makeup

(CBS News) - It’s estimated that nearly a third of Americans have tattoos, according to a 2019 Ipsos market research poll. The inks used to make the tattoos are mostly unregulated in the U.S. But in Europe, officials want to blot out what they call dangerous chemicals. Starting this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MedicalXpress

EU bans cancer threat chemicals in tattoo ink

An EU ban on tattoo ink and permanent make-up containing chemicals feared to cause cancers or other health risks went into effect on Tuesday, officials said. The prohibition covers hazardous substances such as certain azo dyes, carcinogenic aromatic amines, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), metals and methanol. "The restriction covers carcinogenic,...
WORLD
BBC

Europe's tattoo artists fear for future after EU ink ban

Tattoo artists say that a new pan-EU ban on thousands of chemicals used in colouring inks could hurt their industry. The restrictions, which came into force on Tuesday, apply to substances that may cause cancer or other health issues and mainly affect coloured ink. The EU says the rules will...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Community Policy