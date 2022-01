I’ve been looking forward to this ensemble disaster comedy for quite some time now. When I heard who all was involved plus who the director was, I was hooked. Don’t Look Up greatly benefits from having such a talented seasoned cast and a writer/director who’s willing to really go for it. While this isn’t a 10, it’s still very entertaining and important in multiple ways. This is a film that has very clear social and political messages wrapped up in a funny package and it works. I really hope people watch this because not only is it a lot of fun but it’s also smart.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO