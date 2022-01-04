ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabres place Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch in COVID protocol

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 2 days ago
Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

So much for the Jack Eichel trade already paying off for the Buffalo Sabres. Just a few days after making their Buffalo debuts, Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch have both been placed in the COVID protocol. Anders Bjork has entered with them.

Krebs and Tuch managed just three games with the Sabres since their recent activation with the two connecting on a power-play marker in Saturday’s game against the Boston Bruins. They represent the biggest parts of the Eichel trade that went down earlier this season and a huge chunk of the team’s future moving forward.

Bjork, too, is a regular with the Sabres, though his five points in 29 games are certainly not what the team was hoping for this season. The 25-year-old forward had six in 13 games down the stretch for Buffalo last season but has seen his minutes slashed dramatically and his role on the team diminished.

With Kyle Okposo and Casey Fitzgerald already on the protocol, the Sabres are now severely shorthanded as they wait for the San Jose Sharks to come to town on Thursday. Luckily, the team isn’t scheduled to play again after that game until Jan. 11, meaning several of these players could exit the protocol if they are experiencing no symptoms.

