David Ojabo enters NFL Draft after meteoric rise at Michigan

By Will Burchfield
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 2 days ago

David Ojabo arrived at Michigan in 2019 with only a couple years of football experience to his name. He's leaving as a likely first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

The first-team All-Big Ten edge rusher announced Tuesday via Twitter that "after careful consideration with my family and loved ones, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft."

Also a second-team All-American, Ojabo posted 11 sacks and a program record five forced fumbles this season. A native of Scotland who moved to the United States for high school, he had only played one year of organized football when he committed to Michigan as a four-star recruit from New Jersey. He teamed up with potential first-overall pick Aidan Hutchinson this year to give Michigan one of the best pass-rushing tandems in the nation.

"Coach Harbaugh took a chance on a kid who had only played the sport for a year. I am eternally grateful for that opportunity," Ojabo said via Twitter. "Thank you to the Michigan coaches and staff for accepting me with open arms. Thank you to my brothers on the team who made me feel at home everyday; was a pleasure working with you guys."

Three years ago, Michigan had two defensive players drafted in the first round in Devin Bush and Rashan Gary. Ojabo and Hutchinson look poised to repeat that feat this year.

On3.com

Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

2 NFL Teams Reportedly Very Interested In Jim Harbaugh

The college football world went into a little bit of a frenzy on Tuesday afternoon. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that people from Michigan and the NFL believe Jim Harbaugh may be tempted to return to the NFL. Harbaugh last coached the San Francisco 49ers when he was...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Trusted college football writer Bruce Feldman dropped a major bomb on Tuesday, reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want an NFL reunion. According to Feldman, “Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”
NFL
