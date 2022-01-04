David Ojabo enters NFL Draft after meteoric rise at Michigan

David Ojabo arrived at Michigan in 2019 with only a couple years of football experience to his name. He's leaving as a likely first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

The first-team All-Big Ten edge rusher announced Tuesday via Twitter that "after careful consideration with my family and loved ones, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft."

Also a second-team All-American, Ojabo posted 11 sacks and a program record five forced fumbles this season. A native of Scotland who moved to the United States for high school, he had only played one year of organized football when he committed to Michigan as a four-star recruit from New Jersey. He teamed up with potential first-overall pick Aidan Hutchinson this year to give Michigan one of the best pass-rushing tandems in the nation.

"Coach Harbaugh took a chance on a kid who had only played the sport for a year. I am eternally grateful for that opportunity," Ojabo said via Twitter. "Thank you to the Michigan coaches and staff for accepting me with open arms. Thank you to my brothers on the team who made me feel at home everyday; was a pleasure working with you guys."

Three years ago, Michigan had two defensive players drafted in the first round in Devin Bush and Rashan Gary. Ojabo and Hutchinson look poised to repeat that feat this year.