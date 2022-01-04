Have you seen Ciara? Public urged to help find 22-year-old Inkster woman missing for 6 years

INKSTER (WWJ) -- The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public's help in finding a 22-year-old Inkster woman who has been missing for six years.

Ciara Stacho's pictures have been on billboards since Dec. 23 in hopes that someone will recognize her.

Stacho was reported missing on Aug. 7, 2015 when she was 16.

She is described as biracial -- Black and White -- with brown hair and brown eyes. Stacho is 5'3" tall and at the time she went missing weighed 110 lbs. She also has multiple tattoos and piercings. NCMEC noted that she also may have dyed her hair since going missing.

Ciara at 16 Photo credit NCMEC

Photo of Ciara with her age progressed to what she may have looked like at age 18 Photo credit NCMEC

Anyone who may have any information is encouraged to call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Inkster Police Department at 313-563-9850.

