Murder charge filed after victim of Davenport beating dies

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Charges against a man accused of pummeling another man on Christmas Eve in downtown Davenport have been upgraded after the man who was beaten later died.

Jaret Leonard Lee Peck, 31, of Davenport, is now charged with second-degree murder after 47-year-old Terrance Woodard died from his injuries on Sunday, the Quad-City Times reported.

Teen attempted murder suspect arrested after December escape

Peck had been previously been charged with willful injury and interference with official acts in the case.

Officers were called the afternoon of Dec. 24 to an address in downtown Davenport for a report of an assault, police said. Arriving officers and medics found Woodard beaten and suffering from critical injuries.

Woodard was first taken to a Davenport hospital, then transferred to an Iowa City hospital, where he died Sunday. Investigators have said Peck punched Woodard in the head multiple times, including after Woodard already was on the ground.

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
‘Please, please help these kids’: 5 Des Moines children lose father in fatal crash months after death of their mother

DES MOINES, IOWA — A Des Moines family that escaped war-torn central Africa three years ago is again in search of salvation after two tragedies separated by months have left five children without their mother or father. On Friday, 31-year-old Bazirake Kayira was killed in a single-vehicle accident on an icy road in Marshall County.  […]
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa man and son plead guilty in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON — An Iowa man and his son pleaded guilty to civil disorder on Tuesday for taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last January. Daryl Johnson, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, and his son Daniel Johnson, of Minnesota, appeared in court on Tuesday. The two admitted they entered the U.S. Capitol illegally on […]
IOWA STATE
Man charged after being shot by Adair County deputy

GREENFIELD, Iowa (AP) — A Jefferson man has been charged after he was shot by an Adair County sheriff’s deputy during a confrontation after he tried to flee from officers, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said. Charles R. Bradshaw II, 57, fled when a Stuart police officer tried to stop him Wednesday night for […]
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol trooper wants statements tossed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Attorneys for the man accused of fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper earlier this year have asked a judge to toss out statements he gave to investigators. Michael Lang was charged with first-degree murder after authorities said he shot and killed Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith on April […]
IOWA STATE
Man’s plan to assassinate former presidents foiled by Cass County traffic stop, according to federal documents

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A man who federal authorities believe was driving from Northern California to Washington, D.C. to kill several notable figures was instead arrested in Iowa. According to the criminal complaint from the United States District Court’s Southern District of Iowa, Kuachua Xiong was arrested along Interstate 80 in Cass County on Dec. […]
CASS COUNTY, IA
Des Moines police prepare for New Year celebrations and crowds

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans can ring in the New Year without adhering to capacity restrictions or social distancing, and the Des Moines Police Department is already preparing for the aftermath of the alcohol-fueled celebrations. DMPD will have increased patrols along Court Avenue and in other select neighborhoods in the city for New Year’s weekend. […]
DES MOINES, IA
Judges send Tyson workers’ virus lawsuit back to state court

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Tyson Foods can’t claim it was operating under the direction of the federal government when it tried to keep its processing plants open as the coronavirus spread rapidly within them during the early days of the pandemic. The Des Moines Register reports that a lawsuit […]
WATERLOO, IA
