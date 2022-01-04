ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
emotion3D and onsemi collaborate on innovative driver and occupant monitoring system reference design

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 4 days ago

Emotion3D, a leading provider of camera-based automotive in-cabin analysis software, and onsemi , a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced a joint reference design for driver and occupant monitoring system (DOMS). By combining driver and occupant monitoring in one camera, this unique design enables multiple safety capabilities and...

www.automotiveworld.com

