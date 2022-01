A pair of Chicago teen suspects charged in connection with a violent West Chicago carjacking are scheduled to next appear in court on Jan. 24 for arraignment. DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin and West Chicago Chief of Police Colin Fleury recently announced that Andre Turner, 19, and Tyrell Loury, 19, are now being held on $600,000 and $500,000 bond, respectively. Both are being held on charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm (Class X Felony) and aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle (Class 1 Felony).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO