Deadly D.C. storm kills 5, leaves 850,000 without power

Heavy snow, very low temperatures, gusting winds, and treacherous conditions have put more than 100 million people throughout the United States on high alert this week. The National Weather Service has issued different advisories, alerts, watches, and warnings connected to two winter storm systems for 38 states, from Washington to New York.
Meteorologists were busy monitoring the possibility for yet another winter storm to take shape and target areas from the Midwest to the Northeast late this week, while sections of the mid-Atlantic were coping with the first substantial blizzard of the season early this week. The second storm, which is now...
It’s been four days since a winter storm pounded Virginia with up to 11 inches of snow and left tens of thousands of residents without power. Crews at utility company Dominion Energy have been working tirelessly ever since to ensure a swift response to the outages. But with heavy, wet snow knocking down trees and making some areas especially inaccessible by road, drones have played a critical role in giving linemen a head-start on understanding what they’re dealing with.
Weather in the Carolinas can occasionally get a little weird, but today might be one for the record books. We saw our first major anomaly early this morning when a 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina (possibly another aftershock from last week’s quake). This quake was...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Thousands of homes in southcentral Alaska are without power amid below-freezing weather after a persistent windstorm with gusts up to 90 mph blew through the area over the weekend, taking down power lines, damaging buildings and flipping semitrucks and small aircraft. Approximately 8,500 people in the...
WASHINGTON (7News) — The first major snowstorm of 2022 in the greater D.C.-area is happening now, and if your power goes out, Virginia-based Dominion Energy has a few tips. The first thing to do when the power goes out is to report it. “We may not know about it,”...
The nation's capital, often a backdrop for partisan bickering, became a winter wonderland Monday as a winter storm battered much of the Mid-Atlantic region. Parts of the Washington metro area saw anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snow. Schools and government offices closed. The president's helicopter was grounded and...
WASHINGTON (TND) — Heavy snow moved across the South and mid-Atlantic Monday, with several reports of at least 10 inches of snow in Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and North Carolina by Monday afternoon. Five deaths have been reported due to the storm. A 7-year-old-girl died after a tree fell...
Spotsylvania County Public Schools are also closed tomorrow, Jan. 5. Virginia State Police reported that from 12:01 to 10 a.m. this morning, they responded to 43 traffic crashes and 111 disabled vehicles. There have been few injuries and no reported deaths related to the winter storm. Stafford County Public Schools...
A quick-moving storm is expected to bring up to a foot of snow to parts of the Northeast, but the system's track is expected to stay far enough south to prevent any accumulation in most of this region. For much of Long Island and eastern Connecticut, snowfall is possible at...
MACON, Ga. — Rain and heavy winds apparently knocked down some power lines around Central Georgia Monday morning. The winds blasting in with this cold front are leading to a busy morning for road and power crews. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are still possible throughout the day Monday. Drive very carefully, especially in any high profile vehicles.
NORTH CAROLINA — As a winter storm pushes its way across the state Monday morning, thousands are being left without power. As of 10:52 a.m., more than 164,000 outages are being reported statewide. Over 133,000 are Duke Energy customers. Power is slowing starting to be restored to many of...
Commuters are struggling Tuesday in the aftermath of a major snowstorm that dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the D.C. area a day earlier. Frozen roadways, particularly south of D.C., are the biggest concern Tuesday as cooler temperatures overnight turned snow into ice, Storm Team4 said.
Federal government offices and schools in the Washington, D.C., area were closed today as the region received its first significant snowfall of the season, part of a winter storm that left more than half a million customers without power as it moved up the East Coast. “A major winter storm...
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Cleanup is underway at a warehouse in Mooresville after strong winds caused the building to collapse as a winter storm swept across North Carolina Monday morning. The warehouse that housed water heaters was torn apart by the strong winds, leaving a trail of damage that included wood and insulation […]
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Those left stranded on the roads due to wintry condition have a simple message: Stay home. Drivers on the roads in Capital Heights, Maryland, were left stranded as the biggest snow storm since January 2019 slammed into the D.C. region on Monday morning. Several drivers...
