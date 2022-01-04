ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly D.C. storm kills 5, leaves 850,000 without power

natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Monitoring Possible Snowstorm That Might Hit the Midwest

Meteorologists were busy monitoring the possibility for yet another winter storm to take shape and target areas from the Midwest to the Northeast late this week, while sections of the mid-Atlantic were coping with the first substantial blizzard of the season early this week. The second storm, which is now...
ENVIRONMENT
dronedj.com

Drones help fix outages after Virginia winter storm leaves thousands without power

It’s been four days since a winter storm pounded Virginia with up to 11 inches of snow and left tens of thousands of residents without power. Crews at utility company Dominion Energy have been working tirelessly ever since to ensure a swift response to the outages. But with heavy, wet snow knocking down trees and making some areas especially inaccessible by road, drones have played a critical role in giving linemen a head-start on understanding what they’re dealing with.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
WOKV

Alaska windstorm leaves thousands without power amid below freezing temperatures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Thousands of homes in southcentral Alaska are without power amid below-freezing weather after a persistent windstorm with gusts up to 90 mph blew through the area over the weekend, taking down power lines, damaging buildings and flipping semitrucks and small aircraft. Approximately 8,500 people in the...
WJLA

What to do when the power goes out during a winter storm

WASHINGTON (7News) — The first major snowstorm of 2022 in the greater D.C.-area is happening now, and if your power goes out, Virginia-based Dominion Energy has a few tips. The first thing to do when the power goes out is to report it. “We may not know about it,”...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Weather Channel

Blanket of Snow Covers Nation's Capital (PHOTOS)

The nation's capital, often a backdrop for partisan bickering, became a winter wonderland Monday as a winter storm battered much of the Mid-Atlantic region. Parts of the Washington metro area saw anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snow. Schools and government offices closed. The president's helicopter was grounded and...
ENVIRONMENT
WTVC

5 dead as winter storm hits South, mid-Atlantic with snow

WASHINGTON (TND) — Heavy snow moved across the South and mid-Atlantic Monday, with several reports of at least 10 inches of snow in Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and North Carolina by Monday afternoon. Five deaths have been reported due to the storm. A 7-year-old-girl died after a tree fell...
Free Lance-Star

Winter storm causes widespread power outages in Fredericksburg area

Spotsylvania County Public Schools are also closed tomorrow, Jan. 5. Virginia State Police reported that from 12:01 to 10 a.m. this morning, they responded to 43 traffic crashes and 111 disabled vehicles. There have been few injuries and no reported deaths related to the winter storm. Stafford County Public Schools...
VIRGINIA STATE
13WMAZ

Windy night across Central Georgia leaves hundreds without power

MACON, Ga. — Rain and heavy winds apparently knocked down some power lines around Central Georgia Monday morning. The winds blasting in with this cold front are leading to a busy morning for road and power crews. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are still possible throughout the day Monday. Drive very carefully, especially in any high profile vehicles.
GEORGIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Over 150K without power across N.C. as winter storm moves through

NORTH CAROLINA — As a winter storm pushes its way across the state Monday morning, thousands are being left without power. As of 10:52 a.m., more than 164,000 outages are being reported statewide. Over 133,000 are Duke Energy customers. Power is slowing starting to be restored to many of...
NBC Washington

Snowstorm Aftermath: What to Know Tuesday in the D.C. Area

Commuters are struggling Tuesday in the aftermath of a major snowstorm that dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the D.C. area a day earlier. Frozen roadways, particularly south of D.C., are the biggest concern Tuesday as cooler temperatures overnight turned snow into ice, Storm Team4 said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
staradvertiser.com

Winter storm hits Washington, D.C.; power knocked out across Southeast

Federal government offices and schools in the Washington, D.C., area were closed today as the region received its first significant snowfall of the season, part of a winter storm that left more than half a million customers without power as it moved up the East Coast. “A major winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTW News13

Warehouse collapses as strong winds sweep through North Carolina

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Cleanup is underway at a warehouse in Mooresville after strong winds caused the building to collapse as a winter storm swept across North Carolina Monday morning. The warehouse that housed water heaters was torn apart by the strong winds, leaving a trail of damage that included wood and insulation […]
MOORESVILLE, NC

