ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Brandon Dumbell ranks 5,487th in Boys’ 16 bracket in November

By DuPage Policy Journal
dupagepolicyjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaperville tennis player Brandon Dumbell finished 5,487th in November in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started November ranked 5,397th. By the...

dupagepolicyjournal.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Olympian Suni Lee Adjusts To Life As Collegiate Athlete

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Suni Lee will start her college gymnastics career this weekend. St. Paul’s Olympic champion-turned Auburn Tiger is making the transition from famous athlete to student athlete. Lee hasn’t been home to Minnesota since her welcome home parade right after winning gold at the Tokyo Games this summer. “I definitely wanna go back home sometime soon because I miss my family, I miss my friends. And I think it’ll just be nice to be back in my hometown,” said Lee. Since winning the gymnastics All-Around, Lee has become one of the most famous athletes in the country. Which is not the ideal...
SAINT PAUL, MN
dupagepolicyjournal.com

How did Brandon Dumbell from Naperville place in Boys’ 16 USTA standings in the week ending Dec. 18?

Naperville tennis player Brandon Dumbell is ranked 5,253rd in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 18. They had 94 total points, split between 94 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
NAPERVILLE, IL
dupagepolicyjournal.com

Clarendon Hills tennis player Dylan Tekwani ranks in Boys’ 12 bracket in week ending Dec. 18

Clarendon Hills tennis player Dylan Tekwani is ranked 4,766th in the junior Boys’ 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 18. They had 20 total points, split between 20 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
CLARENDON HILLS, IL
dupagepolicyjournal.com

Hinsdale tennis player Nicholas Marringa ranks in Boys’ 16 bracket in November

Hinsdale tennis player Nicholas Marringa finished 5,623rd in November in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started November ranked 5,511th. By the end of the month they’d earned 83 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points per round in tournaments,...
HINSDALE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Naperville, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Naperville, IL
dupagepolicyjournal.com

Vedh White ranks 6,678th in Boys’ 14 bracket in May

Hinsdale tennis player Vedh White finished 6,678th in May in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started May ranked 6,521st. By the end of the month they’d earned 26 across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points per round in tournaments, winning...
HINSDALE, IL
Lake County Gazette

Chase Peirce ranks 6,327th in Boys’ 16 bracket in May

Libertyville tennis player Chase Peirce finished 6,327th in May in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started May ranked 6,216th. By the end of the month they’d earned 41 across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points per round in tournaments, winning...
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
eastcentralreporter.com

Alexander Bigard ranks 26,526th in Boys’ 16 singles bracket in June

Newton tennis player Alexander Bigard won 16 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by June. They started June ranked 24,301st. Their 16 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for...
NEWTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Player#Bracket#New York Tennis Magazine#Junior Boys#Tejas
dupagepolicyjournal.com

Hinsdale tennis player Bodie Teuscher ranks in Boys’ 18 bracket in week ending Dec. 25

Hinsdale tennis player Bodie Teuscher is ranked 4,633rd in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They had 92 total points, split between 92 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
HINSDALE, IL
Metro East Sun

Adrian Norcio ranks 27,706th in Boys’ 18 singles bracket in June

Edwardsville tennis player Adrian Norcio won 15 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by June. They started June ranked 25,392nd. Their 15 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
CBS Minnesota

Whitecaps’ Weekend Games Postponed Due To COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Whitecaps’ weekend games have been postponed due to COVID-19. The Premier Hockey Federation announced the team’s games on Saturday and Sunday against the Toronto Six will be rescheduled for a future date. The leagues said the postponements were “due to COVID-19 protocols affecting” the Whitecaps. Minnesota’s professional women’s hockey team is 1-6-1 this year, with their sole win coming back in November. This is the second series postponement for them this season. In December, two games against the Buffalo Beauts were rescheduled to early February. Last season, the Whitecaps made it to the league championship, but fell to the Boston Pride, 4-3.
NHL
KTSM

NCAA updates COVID-19 guidelines for winter sports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The NCAA updated its recommended pandemic-related protocols for winter sports athletes and teams to follow the latest federal guidelines on Thursday and also issued a statement to address the scheduling chaos that has hit college basketball for a second consecutive season. Anyone will be considered fully vaccinated within two months of receiving […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
dupagepolicyjournal.com

37 registered pharmacist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60139 during Q1

At least 37 registered pharmacist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60139 during the first quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...
POLITICS
Connecticut Post

UConn men’s basketball home game with Butler rescheduled to Jan. 18

UConn will get a double-shot of Butler in a couple of weeks. The Huskies’ home game with Butler, which was originally scheduled on Jan. 1 but canceled due to COVID-19 issues within UConn’s program, will now be played on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the XL Center in Hartford at 7 p.m. The game will be televised by FS1.
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy