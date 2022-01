The Henry and Stark County Health Department announced on Monday that a man in his 90s is the 95th Henry County resident to die from COVID-19. “We are deeply saddened to hear of this latest loss of one of our Henry County residents to this illness. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences,” Henry County Health Department Administrator Duane Stevens said in a statement. The announcement came hours before the release of the latest COVID-19 statistics for the County which continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases.

