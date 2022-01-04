New Jersey Pick 6 reaches $2.2 million jackpot

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said a lottery ticket he found while doing his laundry nearly ended up in the trash before he discovered it was a $387,450 winner. Maricus "Bezo" Barnes told Virginia Lottery officials he bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket for the Oct. 23 drawing at the 7-Eleven store in Hampton, but he forgot about the ticket until he rediscovered it while doing his laundry.

