ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball Jackpot now $575 million

By Jessica Woods
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The winning numbers for the Monday, January 3, drawing were: 02, 13, 32, 33, and 48. The Red Power Ball number was 22....

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
NBC News

Powerball jackpot is at $522M after no ticket matches New Year’s Day drawing

Powerball’s top prize of more than half a billion dollars remains up for grabs after the New Year’s Day drawing failed to produce an overall winner. As the amount grows so do ticket sales. Over the weekend, game leaders increased Monday’s draw from $500 million to $522 million, with a cash value of around $372 million, the lottery game said in a news release.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Drawing#Powerball Lottery#Red Power
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

2 win $632.6M Powerball jackpot; players urged to check numbers for smaller prizes

(WJW) — Two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s historic $632.6 million Powerball jackpot drawing. According to a release from Powerball, due to strong ticket sales, the jackpot climbed beyond earlier $630 million estimates at the time of the drawing. Powerball is reminding players to check their tickets for […]
LOTTERY
Shore News Network

Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Kearny

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, December 31, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. That ticket was purchased at Best Buy Wine & Liquor, 315 Kearny Ave., Kearny in Hudson County. In addition...
KEARNY, NJ
Shore News Network

Powerball Ticket Worth $100K Sold in Allegheny County

MIDDLETOWN, PA – A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 for the Monday, January 3 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-13-32-33-48, and the red Powerball® 22 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play® multiplier drawn was two.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
San Diego Channel

Powerball jackpot expected to grow to $483M ahead of New Year's Day drawing

(CNS) - There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing is expected to grow to $483 million. One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, was sold in Georgia and is...
LOTTERY
Shore News Network

Lucky Man Rings in 2022 with $100K Scratch-off Win

MARYLAND – A Frederick County man experienced a particularly lucky New Year’s Eve, kicking off 2022 with a $100,000 top prize courtesy of a Maryland Lottery scratch-off. While on the way to New Year’s Eve festivities, the 53-year-old scratched off a $30 Maryland Lottery instant ticket and won the $100,000 Lucky game’s top prize.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

74K+
Followers
38K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy