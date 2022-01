Ever wonder how to back up a website on Linux? Jack Wallen shows you how easy it can be. Disaster happens. Or, if disaster has yet to strike, you might find yourself in a situation wherein you need to migrate a website from one server or host to another. When either thing happens, what do you do? Panic? No. You follow through with your backup and restore plan. You have one, right? No? Okay, let's fix that.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO