Micro-Fulfillment Market to Reach $36B by 2030

The Micro segmentation Solutions Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2025). The assessment provides a 360 view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better-informed decisions. Some of the prominent key players covered in the Micro segmentation Solutions market are Mobius Solutions (Israel), Juniper Networks (US), Alexander Group Inc.(Arizona), Cisco Systems, Inc.(U.S), Illumio (US), Microsoft Corporation(US), ExtraHop Networks (US), Extreme Networks Inc. (US), Dell Inc. (US), Tufin (U.K), Arista Networks (US), Avaya Inc.(US), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (US), CloudPassage (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), vArmour (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US)

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO