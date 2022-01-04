ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Micro-Fulfillment Market to Reach $36B by 2030

By Marina Mayer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs) market is projected to be worth $36 billion by 2030, according to LogisticsIQ. In fact, annual MFC installations will grow more than 20 times by 2030, from current installed base of about 50 in...

New Partnership Aims to Predict Sales, Revenue Based on Weather

Logility announced that it is working with Planalytics to help clients capitalize on sales opportunities during favorable weather by identifying, quantifying and applying weather-driven demand calculations to business planning and forecasting. Planalytics layers in predictive demand metrics to Logility's platform. The supply chain is continuously affected by weather and natural hazards, but climate change impacts in now more than ever. Road blocks and bottlenecks continue dramatically with unfortunate natural disasters occurring throughout the world, tying up product delivery. More data, automation and artificial intelligence, like this partnership, will focus on demand planning and route optimization in regards to weather as we move forward.
Deep-sea research campaign aims to tap world’s largest known source of EV battery metals

The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC), formerly Deep Green Metals, an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, announced Thursday the completion of its latest offshore research campaign, Environmental Expedition 5E, a targeted sampling campaign of both benthic and pelagic fauna with wider investigations to characterize ecosystem function on the abyssal seafloor.
Antivirus software market to reach $4.54 billion in 2025

The global antivirus software market is expected to grow from $3.80 billion in 2020 to $3.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The market is expected to reach $4.54 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.8%, according to ResearchAndMarkets. Major players in the...
Micro-segmentation Solutions Market Present Scenario & Future Growth Prospects by 2026 | Mobius Solutions, Juniper Networks, Alexander Group

The Micro segmentation Solutions Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2025). The assessment provides a 360 view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better-informed decisions. Some of the prominent key players covered in the Micro segmentation Solutions market are Mobius Solutions (Israel), Juniper Networks (US), Alexander Group Inc.(Arizona), Cisco Systems, Inc.(U.S), Illumio (US), Microsoft Corporation(US), ExtraHop Networks (US), Extreme Networks Inc. (US), Dell Inc. (US), Tufin (U.K), Arista Networks (US), Avaya Inc.(US), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (US), CloudPassage (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), vArmour (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US)
Micro-Learning Market Report 2022-27: Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Demand and Opportunity

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Micro-Learning Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global micro-learning market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027. Micro-learning refers to...
Network Sandboxing Tools Market Overview and Forecast Report 2022-2028 | Cyphort, Forcepoint, FortiGuard, Fortinet, Lastline, McAfee, Proofpoint, Trend Micro, Zscaler

The Network Sandboxing Tools Market report effectively provides key characteristics of the global investment market, population analysis, companies planning mergers and acquisitions, and interested or new vendors in the review of reputable global markets via research institutes. The study describes a detailed market examination that includes an overview, production, manufacturers, dimensions, revenue, price, consumption, growth rate, plans, and technological advancement. The most recent market intelligence report covers all critical aspects of this industry, emphasizing the growth drivers and lucrative opportunities that will contribute to the industry's expansion over the forecast timeframe.
Apple Reaches $3 Trillion Market Cap

How’s this for a New Year’s present: Apple became the first company in the world to reach a market cap of $3 trillion, which the tech giant did Monday morning. The company’s shares Monday were up as much as 3% Monday. It reached that $3 trillion number when its share price topped $182.86 (though it has since gone down a bit).
Payment Security Market to Reach $54.1 Billion by 2028

Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company published a research report titled “Payment Security Market by Offering (Solution, Services), Platform (Web, PoS), Payment Mode (Cards, Digi Wallets, Internet Banking, PoS), Vertical (Retail, Travel, Healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media), Organization Size, and Geography — Global Forecasts to 2028”.
GitLab: Key Metrics To Fulfill

GitLab listed in October 2021, hit a high of $137 and has since cratered to $78. Its short interest is high at 32%, indicating the possibility of a technical bounce. Ever since it got listed in October 2021, GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) has taken its investors on one hell of a rollercoaster ride. IPO listing euphoria combined with the boom in tech stocks to take it to a high of about $137 in November 2021, a level from which it has reacted strongly to about $78 as of January 3, 2022.
India’s Quick Commerce Startup Dunzo Raises $240M Led by Reliance

India’s quick commerce startup Dunzo raised $240 million in a funding round led by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, with participation from existing investors Lightbox, Lightrock, 3L Capital and Alteria Capital, according to multiple media reports. The company also counts Google as an earlier investor. Reliance invested $200 million for...
WITHUS & EARTH, a Startup Specializing in Bicycle Power Generators, to Showcase Energy Harvesting Technology for the New Normal Era at CES 2022

GYEONGSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- WITHUS & EARTH Co., Ltd., a company specializing in bicycle power generators that has won the CES Innovation Awards for three years in a row, will present an electric self-generator technology to lead energy harvesting in the new normal era at the CES 2022.
