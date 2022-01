History Boy Theatre Company has a few shows left for its production of “Next to Normal.”. Co-Director Samantha Schmidt says the musical is about a mother of a family who is dealing with mental health issues and how those issues affect her family. Part of the cast are two people from Des Moines with Preshia Paulding and Brad Church. Schmidt talks about bringing in talent from outside of Greene County.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO