Make-A-Wish New Jersey recently granted the wish of Jessie Galarza, a Jersey City teen battling cancer. In determining what she wanted to wish for, Jessie reflected on her health journey and how far she had come. That’s when she realized she wanted something to remember for the rest of her life: a Sweet 16 party to celebrate her life, her perseverance through the hardships she faced, and the bond she shares with her family and friends.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 30 MINUTES AGO