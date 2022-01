BOSTON – A Methuen man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to selling a fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl mixture to an undercover agent on five occasions. Andi Guerrero-Lara, a/k/a “Manny Sierra,” 24, pleaded guilty to a seven count superseding indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl; three counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 10 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl; two counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 10 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl; and one count of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl and 40 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for May 5, 2022.

METHUEN, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO