Cable One Forms Clearwave Fiber Joint Venture: Rural Broadband is a Priority

Yesterday (Tuesday), Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) announced over $210 million in grants for the latest recipients of the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Program. Included in those awards is more than $10.5 million for five local telecommunications providers. Casey Mutual Telephone Company in Guthrie County was awarded $5.6 million for expansion projects into the Bayard and Audubon areas, while Coon Rapids Municipal Utilities was awarded $585,000 to improve speeds and availability in their service area. Corn Belt Telephone Company and Sac County Mutual Telephone had their applications for $1.76 million and $1.73 million approved, which will be used to expand fiber internet to rural residents in the region. Reynolds says, “Our commitment to high-speed, reliable broadband for all Iowans continues to make great progress. We’ve received an overwhelming number of applications and funding requests, which highlights the considerable need to expand broadband to all corners of the state. Our investments will help bridge the gap and provide thousands more Iowans the necessary connectivity needed in their homes and communities” The full list of Empower Rural Iowa Broadband grant recipients can be found below.

4 DAYS AGO