Cable One Forms Clearwave Fiber Joint Venture: Rural Broadband is a Priority
By Joan Engebretson
telecompetitor.com
5 days ago
Cable One has gained some new investors through a complex deal that involves the creation of a joint venture to be known as Clearwave Fiber. Cable One will own the majority of the joint venture, which will include Cable One’s Clearwave Communications subsidiary and “certain fiber assets” of Cable One’s Hargray...
Highway 89, backed by private equity firm Freedom 3 Capital, has acquired four fiber-focused broadband companies to provide Internet service to more than 400 properties and 40,000 subscribers. Financial terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed. These are technology M&A deal numbers 31, 32, 33 and 34 that ChannelE2E has...
Frontier EVP and CFO Scott Beasley updated investors today at the Citi AppsEconomy Virtual Conference 2022, highlighting that the company saw its first broadband growth in the past 5 years during 4Q 2021. The company added 45K fiber broadband subscribers in the quarter. When combined with legacy DSL losses, Frontier...
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) announces the net addition of 45,000 fiber broadband customers in Q4 2021, over 50% more than the company’s prior record of 29,000 net additions in Q3 2021. Fiber broadband customer additions significantly outpaced copper broadband customer losses in Q4, resulting in an increase in total...
Hughes Communications India Pvt Ltd, (HCIPL), a majority-owned subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, and Bharti Airtel Limited (Airtel), India’s premier communications solution provider, announced the formation of a joint venture to provide satellite broadband services in India.
The 4-County Electric Power Association electrical cooperative in east central Mississippi is moving beyond the pilot phase of its network upgrade, according to DZS Inc., one of the partners on the project. During the next few years, 4-County plans to construct 3,700 miles of fiber and offer its gigabit-plus FASTnet...
Cable One started off 2022 by announcing it has formed a new joint venture with three partners aimed at growing Cable One's Clearwave Fiber LLC business unit. Clearwave Fiber contains Cable One's subsidiary Clearwave Communications and certain fiber assets of Cable One's subsidiary Hargray Communications. Cable One acquired Clearwave Communications in 2018, and snapped up the equity interest in Hargray that it did not already own in February 2021.
Two more states and two U.S. territories are now participating in the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) National Broadband Availability Map (NBAM) project. Joining the project are Nevada, Louisiana, American Samoa and Puerto Rico, bringing the total of state and territory participants to 40. The NBAM is a geographic...
C Spire today announced completion of its acquisition of Troy Cablevision, Inc., including Union Springs Telephone Company, Inc. Finalizing the agreement and receiving the necessary regulatory approvals allows C Spire to meet the growing need for broadband access and other information technology services for consumers and businesses in Alabama’s Wiregrass.
MERCER – Mercer County Commissioner Scott Boyd assured residents at the latest commissioners’ meeting that there’s hope for people in rural areas waiting for wireless broadband internet access. Boyd said he supports efforts to improve access to high-speed internet in underserved communities through the creation of the...
Yesterday (Tuesday), Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) announced over $210 million in grants for the latest recipients of the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Program. Included in those awards is more than $10.5 million for five local telecommunications providers. Casey Mutual Telephone Company in Guthrie County was awarded $5.6 million for expansion projects into the Bayard and Audubon areas, while Coon Rapids Municipal Utilities was awarded $585,000 to improve speeds and availability in their service area. Corn Belt Telephone Company and Sac County Mutual Telephone had their applications for $1.76 million and $1.73 million approved, which will be used to expand fiber internet to rural residents in the region. Reynolds says, “Our commitment to high-speed, reliable broadband for all Iowans continues to make great progress. We’ve received an overwhelming number of applications and funding requests, which highlights the considerable need to expand broadband to all corners of the state. Our investments will help bridge the gap and provide thousands more Iowans the necessary connectivity needed in their homes and communities” The full list of Empower Rural Iowa Broadband grant recipients can be found below.
About 4,500 Cherokee County homes and small businesses lacked access to internet service last year, but change is in the air — or rather, the ground. The county and Charter Communications have launched a two-year public-private partnership in which the Upstate county will model Charter’s plans for its $5 billion broadband expansion to an estimated 1 million homes and businesses across the country.
Amherst, WI, January 4, 2022—Amherst Communications is pleased to announce that it has purchased Union Telephone Company, effective December 31, 2021. This strategic acquisition, which continues Amherst’s focus on its core broadband areas, will expand fast fiber internet to rural Wisconsin communities. “Our Amherst Communications family is very...
Charter has demonstrated speeds exceeding 8.5 Gbps downstream and 6 Gbps upstream on hybrid fiber coax infrastructure, according to a press release from Vecima Networks, which supplied the DOCSIS 4.0 system on a chip (SoC) for remote MACPHY device (RMD) and cable modems used in the demonstration. The SoC conforms...
Bellevue, Wash. and Houston, Texas— January 6, 2022 — T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) announced today that the companies have signed a new 12-year agreement to support the continued build-out of T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network with increased access to Crown Castle’s towers and small cell locations. The agreement enables the Un-carrier to further expand and deepen the reach of its industry-leading 5G network to serve consumers across the U.S. while also realizing financial synergies following its merger. The agreement also helps Crown Castle generate long-term tower and small cell revenue growth.
AT&T is supporting remote patient monitoring (RPM) on its nationwide IoT network. The carrier is partnering with Smart Meter. AT&T says that its cellular approach to RPM is easier for end users in comparison with Bluetooth, which requires paIring with a device for data download and transmission. The SmartRPM platform...
MEDICINE PARK, OKLA. (Dec. 29, 2021) – Hilliary Communications LLC, a cutting-edge communications company supporting customers throughout Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa, today announced its acquisition of Southwest Oklahoma Telecommunications Company (SWOI Wireless) and Southwest Oklahoma Telephone Company. Headquartered in Medicine Park, Oklahoma, Hilliary Communications will soon begin upgrades to...
MATTOON, Ill. – Dec. 27, 2021 – Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, has completed a range of enhancements to their Managed IT Services suite, delivering even more value and a better experience for businesses. In recent months, Consolidated has added new functionality...
In just a couple of days the final Golden State Stimulus II checks will be sent to California recipients. Those waiting for their final checks can expect them to be sent by Jan. 11, 2022. Over 180,000 checks are being sent in the last batch, worth up to $1,100 each.
Cash investments are nearly complete for all the joint ventures. The recent news has been about a dropdown and of course a joint venture purchase made by Rattler Midstream (RTLR). But the most significant investment remains in the joint ventures that were planned long before the challenges of fiscal year 2020. Those sizable joint ventures promise significant income growth ahead as the projects fill up to capacity. Obviously, the last year has been far from typical. But the growth of the unconventional business is very likely to continue in the current environment as well as in the future. Costs have become much too competitive with other projects for this particular source of oil to not continue to grow.
Comments / 0