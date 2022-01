MARYLAND – A Prince George’s County father of one has added house hunting to his to-do list after winning a $100,000 top prize on a Gold scratch-off. The 24-year-old found Lottery luck at Save-a-Lot in Bladensburg. The $10 holiday scratch-off, which went on sale in October, is packed with prizes. His top-prize win leaves behind seven more $100,000 prizes remaining to be claimed along with 28 unclaimed $10,000 prizes and 30 $1,000 prizes.

