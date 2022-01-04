Loving Living Local: Trivia Tuesday

Diane and Akinwumi, who goes by Sam, met on the campus of Gettysburg College back in 2008 when Diane’s roommate asked her friend, one of the groomsmen, to help move a couch in their dorm. Fortunately, Ben, one of the groomsmen, brought his friend Sam to help him move the couch. From that moment, their relationship continued to strengthen and grow. After college, Sam moved up to central Pennsylvania to be with Diane and started a job in Information Technology Security, while Diane was working as a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit. Everything was then put on hold for Diane to go back to school and receive her Doctorate in Nurse Anesthesia. After gathering their families together, Sam proposed at home with the most important people in their lives to witness and share in the occasion, right before Christmas in her last year of anesthesia school. After Diane’s graduation and waiting almost a decade to get married, they planned their classic estate wedding at Linwood Estate with the most talented vendor team who were able to turn their vision into a reality!

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO