UC Bearcat Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner enters NFL draft

By B.J. Bethel
WCPO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, the University of Cincinnati football team's All-American cornerback, will skip his senior year and enter the 2022 NFL draft. Gardner made the announcement on his Twitter account. The UC athletic department also released...

COLLEGE SPORTS

