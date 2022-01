Governor Kathy Hochul gave her first State of the State address since taking the helm of one of the nation’s most populous states just 134 days ago. It was an empty Senate chamber, a sign that Covid is still lurking just around the corner. Notwithstanding the current virus crisis, Hochul made it clear that 11 years of Andrew Cuomo’s iron-first-in-a-glove approach to governing has come to an end. Saying she knows people were ready for a more friendlier face in Albany, she assured the public, “The days of ‘three men in a room’ are over.” She’s advocating term limits for all those who seek state elected office—but whether that will be applied across the board is up for conjecture.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 34 MINUTES AGO