Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams enters transfer portal

Oklahoma Sooners starting quarterback Caleb Williams is the latest Oklahoma player to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Williams, a former five-star recruit, is one of the most notable players to ever enter the transfer portal.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football were among the top teams to recruit Williams before he committed to Oklahoma. Williams is now considering departing the Sooners after Oklahoma lost head coach Lincoln Riley to USC. Oklahoma replaced Riley with former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound quarterback was heavily recruited coming out of Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C. Williams is still considering staying at Oklahoma, but he wants to talk to other college football coaches.

Williams announced that he’s entering the transfer portal via Twitter:

It sounds like Williams is not ready to make a decision. In a rare move, Oklahoma football released a statement after Williams entered the transfer portal:

The Sooners would love for Caleb Williams to stay, but there will be fierce competition for the former five-star recruit. Williams joins quarterbacks Connor Bazelak, Quinn Ewers, Spencer Rattler and Max Johnson among others to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Williams’ decision could have a ripple effect across college football. If Williams joins a team with significant talent, then he would turn it into a championship contender.