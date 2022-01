Logistics and distribution firms might have better luck securing space in Orange County than in Los Angeles and the Inland Empire. But anywhere you look, there ain’t much. Vacancy rates across Orange County were 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter, compared to 1.1 percent in Los Angeles and 0.8 percent across the Inland Empire, according to recent reports from Newmark.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO