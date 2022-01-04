ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Stella Rosa Joins the Non-Alcoholic Wine Category with Stella Rosa Non-Alcoholics

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStella Rosa “Stellabrates” with “ROSA-lution” Following the Release of Non-Alcoholic Beverage. – Stella Rosa, the award-winning Italian wine brand, imported by California-based Riboli Family Wines, now offers non-alcoholic options to consumers. Just in time for those looking to imbibe less for Dry January or looking for a delicious alternative to alcohol,...

wineindustryadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Dry January? Try these non-alcoholic drinks

Guinness, 0.0%, from £4, 4x440ml can, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons There are two ways to approach a month off the sauce, as many of us have vowed to do this January. Either you go for non-alcoholic drinks that are their own thing, and always have been (of which more below). Or you can adapt what I like to think of as the Linda McCartney model: weaning yourself off your favourites with a clever simulacrum that doesn’t contain the substance (animal products for Linda; alcohol for you) you’re trying to avoid. As someone who would happily own up to being vegan-curious but not quite ready to move beyond flexitarian status, I’ve eaten my share of Quorn sausages, beetroot-blood burgers and fake chicken schnitzel- type things, and I’m impressed by just how far they’ve developed in the past couple of years. Realistic booze substitutes have moved on, too, with the choice now extending far beyond the lonely bottle of Clausthaler (itself much better than it was), and with the latest big brand 0.0% contender from Guinness coming extremely, satisfyingly close to the real thing.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Ask a Wine Pro: When Does an Open Bottle of Wine Go Bad?

There are some times when you crave a glass of wine, but not the whole bottle. But how can you tell if your opened bottle of wine is still good?. Wine is a very finicky thing, and if not treated right, your leftover vino might as well already be poured down the drain. To learn why some wines last a little longer than others and how to avoid a little waste, VinePair taked to Alisha Blackwell-Calvert CSW, an independent wine consultant in St. Louis.
DRINKS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Non-Alcoholic Spirits, Beers, Wines and Mocktails

Whether you’re looking for a night or two off negronis, a month to flush your system after heavy holiday celebrating (or pandemic year coping), or plan to swear off the sauce forever, it’s never been easier—or more trendy—to give dry a try thanks to a quickly growing and improving selection of non-alcoholic spirits, beer, wine, and pre-made mocktails. “Like clockwork, after indulging between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, people look for ways to be healthier when the new year rolls around,” says author Hilary Sheinbaum whose The Dry Challenge: How To Lose The Booze For Dry January, Sober October, and Any...
DRINKS
mynews13.com

Two women help distribute non-alcoholic spirits to N.C. restaurants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two women in Charlotte are proving a cocktail can taste just as good, even if it doesn’t contain alcohol. Kerry Boyd and Kerri Fitzgerald created 86 Spirits. It’s an online store and distributor for non-alcoholic whiskey, gin, vodka, wine, beer and more. Dozens of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#White Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Italian#Riboli Family Wines#3rd Generation Family
PhillyBite

The Best Non-Alcoholic Cocktails in Philadelphia

The Laurel and In the Valley restaurants offer several zero-proof drinks on their menus; in addition, many Philadelphia restaurants offer drinks that are free of alcohol and don't leave you feeling hungover. If you want to avoid alcohol, you'll have to find nonalcoholic drinks in Philadelphia. There are several options. Most of these bars are not listed on the menus, but they will gladly make them available to you upon request.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SPY

The Best Non-Alcoholic Beer for Enjoying the Hops Without the Hangover

The delights of enjoying a cold, crisp, refreshing beer are nearly unmatched, but if you want to tone down the booze big-time, the best non-alcoholic beers are the way to go. Non-alcoholic beers have grown in popularity in recent years as an option for everyone from teetotalers to those obsessed with fitness who want a refreshing brew without as many calories and with a minimal amount of alcohol by volume. Plus, it’s (nearly) Dry January, and some folks also want to cut back or forego boozy beers entirely during the holidays. That approach is always relatively tricky in a time filled...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food52

The Best Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine for Holiday Toasts

When I first quit drinking alcohol, the only thing about it that I feared I would miss were champagne toasts. I associate sparkling wine with Christmas, when my mother usually hosts a huge, festive feast. For years, one of my jobs as her co-host has been to make sure everyone got a glass of champagne as soon as they walked in the door, which meant I spent at least half an hour watching the animated bokeh effect of the bubbles as I made sure the red and clear Waterford cut crystal champagne flutes she uses only once a year didn’t overflow.
DRINKS
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Love This New Trend As Non Alcoholic Bar Opens In San Antonio

A toast is in order for HASH Vegan Eats, the first lounge of its kind in San Antonio which features non-alcoholic beverages exclusively at its bar. There is a myriad of reasons why someone might want to enjoy the bar atmosphere but not the pressure to drink or the effects of intoxication. Each of their reasonings is exactly why brothers, Michael, and Rogelio Sánchez opened HASH VEGAN EATS.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Paste Magazine

Corona Looks to Conquer the "Vitamin D Beer" Market With Odd New "Sunbrew 0.0" Non-Alcoholic Beer

How many times have you reached for a beer in the fridge, only to be disappointed by the dawning realization that the bottle or can contains no Vitamin D? If you’re anything like me, then such disappointment is a daily occurrence that occasionally has you bolting awake at night, drenched in cold sweat. But never fear—AB InBev has your back, with a new, non-alcoholic version of Corona that is choosing to make the crux of its marketing the fact that it’s infused with Vitamin D of all things. Titled Corona Sunbrew 0.0%, the product will somehow attempt to get away with using the exact same 0.0 marketing as category leader Heineken 0.0. Additionally, each bottle will contain “30% of the daily value of vitamin D per 330 mL serving in Canada.”
DRINKS
Times Union

Seedlip: The Non-Alcoholic Option for Your Dry January and Beyond

(BPT) - If you're choosing to follow a possibly over-indulgent holiday season with a dry January, you’re not alone. Last year, YouGovAmerica reported that 15% of Americans planned to participate in the Dry January challenge, whether for health reasons or just a lifestyle reset — and the trend shows no sign of slowing down. This burgeoning lifestyle is showing permanence in consumer drinking choices. Nielson saw a 315% increase in online non-alcoholic beverage sales over the past year, according to Business Insider, which analysts predict will continue through 2022. But can you enjoy socializing without sipping on seltzer water or sugary soda all evening?
DRINKS
Paste Magazine

Tasting: Brooklyn Brewery's New Special Effects Non-Alcoholic Beer Lineup (Pilsner, Hazy IPA and More)

Since the initial release of Brooklyn Brewery’s first non-alcoholic Special Effects beer in 2019, the NA segment has continued a pretty significant evolution in the U.S. Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could put a dent in its growth, in fact—even during a period when the bottom fell out from the greater craft beer industry, NA beer still found a way to grow, and Paste continued tasting new NA beer brands. Although the segment still makes up only a tiny fraction of the overall beer market, it has become a more and more viable part of the lineups of many small American breweries, and a significant moneymaker for the likes of Brooklyn, who say that the broader Special Effects brand now makes up more than 10% of their total sales. That’s real money we’re talking about here, being generated by a corner of the beer world that was once universally seen as a joke.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Wine’s Most Inspiring People: Ali Smith Story—Owner, Smith Story Wine Cellars

“There is no point at which you can say, ‘Well I’m successful now, I may as well take a nap.’” —Carrie Fischer. Words that Ali Smith Story keeps in her pocket, lives her life and runs her wine business by. Because since the time that she and husband and business partner, Eric Story, launched Sonoma-based Smith Story Wine Cellars in 2014, neither of them has stopped for a breath—let alone, a nap.
DRINKS
irvineweekly.com

A Crazy Cozy Non-Alcoholic Nightcap — Brew A Cup Of Tribe’s CBD Chamomile Tea

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here. Chamomile tea is one of history’s oldest herbal remedies for stress and stomachaches. Funnily enough, CBD is also well-known for helping customers with these complaints. Since Tribe CBD oil and chamomile tea share so many supposed benefits, we thought it’d be fitting to add the two together!
DRINKS
Union

Rod Byers: What’s wrong with non-alcoholic wine?

I was staring at six non-alcoholic wines in front of me, including sparkling chardonnay, riesling, sauvignon blanc, rosé, merlot and tempranillo. The wines, representing five different countries, were supposedly some of the best. They ranged in price from mid to high teens but by the time I paid tax and shipping the average price was $22.78.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Sierra Nevada Releases Sparkling Hop Water, a New Non-Alcoholic Beer Alternative

Sierra Nevada announced the debut of Hop Splash, a sparkling water infused with hops, on the brand’s Twitter account on Monday. This bitter refresher is zero percent alcohol, in addition to having zero carbs, zero sugar and zero calories. Sierra Nevada’s IPAs are considered some of the most important...
DRINKS
Caught in Southie

Sober Curious – Mocktails + Non-Alcoholic drinks to try

Maybe you’re participating in Dry January, attempting clean living or just sober curious? Whatever the case, here are some mocktails and non-alcoholic beverages to try! Just because your eliminating alcohol from your life doesn’t mean it can’t be fun!. Make Your Own Mocktail. Bon Appetit has 25...
DRINKS
SPY

20 of The Best Non-Alcoholic Aperitifs, Beers and Spirits

Table of Contents Alcohol-Free Apértifs Zero Proof Spirits Near Beer Simple Seltzers Nonalcoholic Wine In the past, nonalcoholic beverages were pretty much limited to drinks you’d find on the kid’s menu and a small selection of near-beers. Fortunately, we’re living through a golden age of nonalcoholic beverages as the mocktail renaissance continues full steam ahead. In cities like Los Angeles and New York, you can even find craft mocktail bars that don’t serve any alcohol at all. The mocktail has officially gone mainstream, with many bars and restaurants offering a dedicated mocktails section on their menus. Here at Spy, we’ve also reviewed brands like Ritual Zero Proof,...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy