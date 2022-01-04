Get Drew Barrymore’s Radiant Glow With This $20 Vitamin E Oil

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Leave it to Drew Barrymore to teach Us how to achieve an all-natural glow. The actress and television host has always been one of our greatest sources of inspiration. Long before we even knew what it meant to “spark joy” (thanks, Marie Kondo!), Barrymore has been gracing our screens with her effervescent personality — and her keen knowledge of beauty and skincare. If you recall, the Flower Beauty founder shared an eyeliner hack that has been a game changer in our makeup routine.

In an interview with Well + Good last year, Barrymore recommended one of her everyday essentials: an organic vitamin E oil. “During the week, I’m caked in makeup and frying my hair at work, so I’m just trying to bring that hydration back in,” she said. “It’s become a huge priority for me in the last year, and now I just want to be soaking in this stuff.” Another one of Barrymore’s beauty secrets? She apparently “douses herself” with this anti-aging oil on the weekends. Now you can score this exact same product from Amazon for only $20!

The Health Priority Organic Vitamin E Oil for Skin and Scars is a top-rated skincare treasure, beloved by celebrities and customers alike. This all-natural product has a variety of benefits — it restores dry skin, rejuvenates hair and reduces wrinkles. Handmade with jojoba, avocado, rice bran and vitamin E, this organic oil promotes collagen and elastin to treat stretch marks, acne scars and fine lines. The anti-aging properties help hydrate and repair damaged skin. Your complexion will be glowing in no time!

“I feel the same way about wrinkles and sagging in my skin as someone might feel about getting a scar on their face,” Barrymore said. “It’s shocking at first, but a year or two later, you just learn to live with it. It’s not always easy, but you just have to accept it and get used to it and feel lucky to be alive.” You can embrace your imperfections while still treating your wrinkles with this organic vitamin E oil to retain a youthful glow.

In a review for this vitamin E oil, a licensed esthetician said, “This is liquid happiness for your skin.” Another shopper gushed, “I’m in love with this product! I’ve noticed a definite lessening of the fine lines around my eyes, and my skin is left feeling soft and refreshed.” Remarkable results! “This product is amazing,” declared one customer. “It’s helped hydrate my skin, clear up acne, smooth out wrinkles, and lighten dark spots.”

“I think that if beauty can stop you from thinking about trivial vanity, then it’s working,” Barrymore said. “If you have room to think about bigger and better things, that means you’ve got a good routine.” Follow in The Drew Barrymore Show star’s footsteps by trying this vitamin E oil from Amazon.

See It! Get the Health Priority Organic Vitamin E Oil for Skin & Scars for just $20 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

