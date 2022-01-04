ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Peter Andre’s incredible Dubai villa with huge pool as he holidays with wife Emily, Princess and Junior

By Fay Leyfield
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

PETER Andre has given fans a tour of the incredible villa where he stayed in Dubai.

The crooner, 48, jetted out to the United Arab Emirates with wife Emily and his kids Princess and Junior – and they really enjoyed the high life as they saw in the New Year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0H9M_0dcXkTog00
Peter Andre showed off the incredible villa his family stayed in in Dubai Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P6eue_0dcXkTog00
The star has just returned from a family holiday Credit: Instagram

In between dining out in the best restaurants and seeing the sights, they stayed in the amazing Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, located on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

The resort boasts a series of luxury suites, which have their own pool, a fully equipped kitchen and a 24 hour butler service.

They cost up to £2,400 a night and judging by Pete’s video, it’s clear to see why.

Sharing a tour, Pete told his followers: “This villa was incredible in Dubai.”

He then gave a glimpse of their butler, writing: “We love Steve.

“I can’t thank you enough for treating my family (especially my children) so special.”

Showing off the pool area, Pete added: “The doors opened to the most stunning pool from the living room. It was special,”

It’s thought that his youngest children, Amelia and Theo, were also on the trip but he didn’t feature them on social media.

He did however share pictures of Princess and Junior, who spent time in the studio working on music.

Pete couldn’t resist a bit of music himself though and ended up performing on New Years Eve.

Sharing a video of himself on stage, he wrote: “Bringing in the new year with the wonderful guests of @jumeirahzs . Thank you for a wonderful stay. The staff , the service, the place. Wow. Thanks again for everything.

“Ps. Also thanks to the band for learning the songs so quick and letting me get up on stage with you for a song or two.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ox42V_0dcXkTog00
The huge place came with it's own butler Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4etHGY_0dcXkTog00
The family had their own pool Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HwO9l_0dcXkTog00
Pete ended up on stage on New Year's Eve Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bq2EZ_0dcXkTog00
Pete shared snaps alongside his daughter Princess

