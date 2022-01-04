ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb Space Telescope Sunshield Successfully Deploys

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe James Webb Space Telescope team has fully deployed the spacecraft's 70-foot sunshield, a key milestone in preparing it for science operations. The sunshield - about the size of a tennis court at full size - was folded to fit inside the payload area of an Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket's nose...

CBS News

Russian rocket part from failed launch makes uncontrolled re-entry into Earth's atmosphere

Part of a failed Russian rocket launch made an uncontrolled re-entry back to Earth on Wednesday — and officials have confirmed it landed in the Pacific Ocean. Scientists launched the third test flight of the Angara-A5 heavy-lift rocket, named after a river in Siberia, from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northwestern Russia on December 27. According to state-run media, the purpose was to test a new upper-stage rocket, called the Persei booster, for the first time.
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
Smithonian

The James Webb Space Telescope Just Cleared Its Most Challenging Hurdle

So far, so good for the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). Since it launched on Christmas morning, scientists and space nerds across the world have been nervously awaiting updates, and it just cleared a major milestone: unfurling its tennis court-sized sunshield, Joe Palca reports for NPR. Scientists hope that this...
SpaceRef

Florida Atlantic University: Scientist Aims to Ensure "Microbe-free" Mars Samples

The Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover is collecting samples in search of signs of ancient microbial life, which would advance NASA’s quest to explore the past habitability of Mars. The samples are set to return to Earth no earlier than 2031, as part of the Mars Sample Return campaign being planned by NASA and the European Space Agency. Before the rover went to space, NASA and its engineers worked hard to prevent Earth’s microbes from contaminating Mars. Now, before the samples collected by the rover return to Earth, Florida Atlantic University is helping NASA design protocols for sterilizing Mars material and protecting our biosphere.
SpaceRef

Paragon Space Development Corporation Agrees to Acquire Final Frontier Design

Paragon Space Development Corporation (Paragon) is excited to announce today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Final Frontier Design (FFD), a leading supplier of spacesuits and ancillary components for NASA and other commercial customers. FFD currently has several NASA contracts for spacesuit components and has a Space Act Agreement with NASA for its IVA suit.
SpaceRef

Arianespace to launch eight new Galileo satellites

- ESA and EUSPA have confirmed that Arianespace will launch eight additional Galileo satellites. – Arianespace will launch the first two satellites in 2022, leading to the Full Operational Capability of Galileo open service. Then, three successive launches on Ariane 62 in 2023, 2024 and 2025, will finalize the launch of the first generation of Galileo satellites and will increase the constellation resilience.
healththoroughfare.com

The European Space Agency Captures Image of Mars Like It Was Never Seen Before

Mars represents one of the few reasons astronomers hope to colonize another planet. The space object is the only other planet from our Solar System that would be capable of hosting life. Therefore, renowned people such as Elon Musk are trying to figure out how to send the first humans there in the near future.
SpaceRef

NASA Heomd - Two Weeks Remaining for TRISH Postdoctoral Scientist Fellowship Applications

HOUSTON (January 6, 2022) – There are 2 weeks left to apply for Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) Postdoctoral Fellowship Applications. TRISH at Baylor College of Medicine, with consortium partners California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), is seeking exceptional proposals from postdoctoral fellows ready to help solve the challenges of space exploration.
Universe Today

JWST Deploys its Secondary Mirror. It’s a Real Telescope Now

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a telescope. The secondary mirror on the James Webb Space Telescope was successfully deployed in space today, an incredibly important milestone. “We are 600,000 miles from Earth and we have a telescope,” said Bill Ochs, JWST program manager, speaking triumphantly to his team after the secondary mirror was deployed and then latched in place.
BGR.com

This is the first photo from the spacecraft NASA will ram into an asteroid

NASA has shared the first photos taken by the DART’s built-in camera system. Launched in November, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test — or DART for short — is an asteroid-defense system. While the spacecraft’s primary mission is to slam into an asteroid later this year, NASA also equipped it with a camera called the DRACO. DART will take photographs along its journey using the DRACO camera, and the first is a stark reminder of just how big space is.
CNET

Hubble Space Telescope just passed a stunning milestone

As scientists and space fans breathlessly wait out the long deployment process for the next-gen James Webb Space Telescope, it's a good time to contemplate the achievements of the long-lived Hubble Space Telescope. Hubble just passed a wild milestone in its lifespan. "Hubble was deployed from the Space Shuttle Discovery's...
AFP

Space business: The final (profitable) frontier

The snub-nosed craft resembles a shuttle-airplane mashup, and is the latest entrant in a  profit-seeking push with staggering potential -- and risks -- for humans to visit, work or even live in space. The display of technology like the life-size model "Dream Chaser" ship at the CES tech show in Las Vegas is a sharp signal that the commercial space era is upon us. Experts see a path for companies to power an unprecedented era of rapid advances, but with the near certain peril that space disasters will occur and lives will be lost. Sierra Space, a subsidiary of private aerospace contractor Sierra Nevada Corp., plans to have the 30-foot (nine-meter) "Dream Chaser" flying missions this year, making the reusable spacecraft key to its off-Earth ambitions.
