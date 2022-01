Before Tracy Walker was even asked about his impending free agency later this year, he sure sounded like a player that wanted to be part of the Detroit Lions’ future. “My main objective right now is to continue to grow with this coaching staff, continue to grow with this group of guys I’ve got surrounding me, and just continue to try to build a foundation,” Walker said. “One thing I’ve been saying all year is we’re trying to establish a foundation, and that’s something I want to be a part of. I just want to do the best and be the best player I can possibly be.”

