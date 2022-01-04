Don’t Overlook Integration Data Hubs When Modernizing IT
By Hanadi Salameh
Forbes
2 days ago
Using the hub-and-spoke model of a centralized data hub, businesses can easily achieve their real-time data goals, says Hanadi Salameh, an Enterprise Digital Architect at Cognizant. When I speak with clients about their data management architecture — and the accessibility, availability and flow of their business data, both internally...
In order to best protect your business, you need to know where you are most vulnerable. Spending time to understand where a hacker might try to infiltrate your system allows you to be proactive in shoring up any weak spots. That's where vulnerability assessments come into play. To get the most out of these internal examinations, you must understand what a vulnerability assessment is and entails.
Data is already pumping through organizations like never before. Recent studies show that the amount of data created over the next three years (to 2024) will be more than all the data created over the past 30. It’s not just growing in volume, it’s also getting more diverse. Customers are storing and analyzing data from all kinds of sources including machine data from industrial equipment, digital media, data from social networks, online transactions, financial analysis, and genomics research. In fact, the analogy ‘Data is the new oil’ is already considered outdated by many, who prefer to compare data with water – the most critical substance on earth, essential for the survival and nourishment of life. Organizational data is the most valuable asset for any business. However, harnessing the power of that data, discovering its untapped potential, and putting it to work to gain business advantage is easier said than done.
Andrew McLeod, CEO, Certn. We regularly hear about industries being unable to find employees. For example, there have been countless stories about the hospitality industry — one of the hardest-hit sectors by the pandemic — struggling to find people to fill shifts. Restaurants are being forced to reduce hours of operation or offer takeout only due to staffing shortages. Job openings have hit all-time highs, but hiring has stalled.
You don’t need a fancy PC to get started with data science and machine learning. Almost all cloud platforms use some kind of Jupyter-like notebooks and you can run all your code in cloud-based notebooks without even worrying about setting up an environment locally. In this blog post, I am going to share 5 ways you can do data science in the cloud. Each of these platforms allow you to do this completely for free and they each work really well. The 2 biggest upsides of using cloud platforms for data science are speed of set up and collaboration.
Data Integration 2.0, Data Mesh, Data warehouse performance, and Data Observability. It’s been a rich year for Data & Analytics. If I were to choose three thematics to describe the state of the Modern Data Stack and what has been top of mind for most data leaders in 2021, they would be Speed, Autonomy, and Reliability.
As the possibilities for data and analytics continue to rapidly transform industries, organizations are looking for the best starting point to begin leveraging their data as an asset. However, many companies are responding with disconnected, ad-hoc initiatives that do not return value or align with the organization’s overall strategic goals. This is where Onix’s practical framework for data modernization and the sophistication of Amazon Web Services (AWS) comes in: with Onix Analytics Modernization (OAM) and AWS , you can programmatically unlock the potential of your data to spur growth, surface insights, and reduce costs, no matter where you are on your analytics journey.
Rehan Jalil is CEO of cybersecurity and data protection infrastructure firm SECURITI and ex-head of Symantec’s cloud security division. Over the last few years, multicloud frameworks have drifted into the mainstream. Organizations now create, store and manage enormous volumes of data across different cloud platforms. Despite the magnitude of this trend, there’s a stark and often disturbing truth: Businesses often have little or no visibility into much of the data that resides in these clouds.
The pandemic accelerated digital transformation efforts across industries as the world evolved to meet the needs of hybrid living and working. Businesses were forced to adapt overnight, with HR and people leaders at the helm, as the human impact became apparent. Yet Covid-19 was a catalyst for an already evident need for human capital management transformation – not the spark. There had already been a clear need for organizations to adapt to thrive in today’s increasingly borderless, fluid, skills-based, and always-on world of work.
Q&A with Esben Østergaard, CEO | REinvest Robotics. The short version is I am a robotics nerd and inventor. I co-founded Universal Robots, which was acquired by Teradyne, and was an early investor in Mobile Industrial Robots. After a great run with Universal Robots, we started REInvest Robots to...
There was no shortage of cybersecurity headlines in 2021. From REvil’s attacks, disappearance and resurgence to a brewing “cyber cold war” sweeping the world, 2021 was one of the most hectic years yet for the cybersecurity industry. And 2022 looks like it is going to be just as challenging, if not more so.
Remember the days when we used to stand in a queue to get a copy of a document? Or when we discovered the magical-seeming invention of personal Xerox machines that later became an office necessity?. When it comes to document management, we surely have come a long way from using...
Eric is CEO of Strata Identity, an enterprise cloud identity expert, multi-exit serial entrepreneur and co-author of the SAML SSO standard. Zero trust has become a buzzword for security and gets used in many ways, so it helps to start by defining what it is and what it isn’t.
Founder & CEO of QA Mentor, Inc., an independent software testing company headquartered in New York. I understand why companies pursue a faster time to market. By getting their products out the door quicker, organizations can gain a competitive edge while being able to seize more market share and boost revenue.
Rens ter Weijde is CEO at KIMO. Is the AI hype justified? It depends on who you ask. Artificial intelligence (AI) is populating different areas of the Gartner hype cycle. Chatbots? Disillusion. Machine learning? Great, but expectations have been lowered a bit. Responsible AI? Could be the next big thing! Understanding AI is hard because it is not one thing, and the technology has many use cases. In this article, I’ll provide a simpler way to understand AI (a bit): Understand the AI market.
Our take on data mesh garnered such a response last year that we knew the topic merited its own outlook in 2022. According to Google Trends, "data mesh" was one of the topics that broke the internet in 2021 -- even more so than "data lakehouse." However, it's a topic that addresses a point of pain: We dump all sorts of data into data lakes or other silos, then we lose track of them or don't adequately utilize and govern them.
Founders Dave Hurt and Oleg Fridman started the Boston-based company in January 2020 and started its private beta program with five customers in August 2020, then launched to the public in April 2021. Verb’s customer-facing analytics tools are built specifically to live inside multi-tenant SaaS applications, CEO Hurt told TechCrunch...
When I want to know the most recently published best practices in cyber security, I visit The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). From the latest password requirements (NIST 800-63) to IoT security for manufacturers (NISTIR 8259), NIST is always the starting point. NIST plays a key role as a US standard-setter, due to the organization's professionalism and the external experts who help to create NIST documents.
Alphabet Inc.'s Google Cloud on Tuesday said it has acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify, a provider of security orchestration, automation, and response technologies. Under the deal, estimated at about $500 million, Siemplify will be folded into the Google Cloud Platform. Google and Siemplify declined to comment on the monetary size of the agreement.
If you listen to healthcare industry chatter, you’ll hear that we are in the “post-EHR” world in which everyone has electronic health records that can easily be shared between providers, thanks to the requirements of the 21st Century Cures Act. We may be getting ahead of ourselves,...
This article was contributed by Marc Vontobel, cofounder and CEO at Starmind. People working in large organizations spend too much time searching for answers. That may be unsurprising when 90% of the world’s data has been created in the last 2 years alone. In total, 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are created every day, with the number continuing to grow. Yet while the amount of data that we produce has grown exponentially, our understanding of how to manage it has not.
