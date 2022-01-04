Looking to make some home improvements? Home Depot is what you need (he’s a dog)

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A lot of people think about renovations for their homes in the new year.

Home Depot is our pet of the week!

Home Depot is what you need for all of your improvement needs.

Home Depot is…a dog! A fun, playful, silly 2-year-old boy who loves toys and chewing. He’s an indoor dog and loves having a comfy couch to sleep on.

He rides well in a car and has good leash manners. He’s a quick study who learns his tricks fast. He likes kids but isn’t a fan of cats.

If you’d like to visit Home Depot, you can schedule an appointment with Burlington Animal Services .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.