The Flames & Panthers Are Each Riding Winning Streaks Heading Into Tonight’s Matchup

Calgary Flames @ Carolina Hurricnes, 5 PM MT, PNC Arena, Raleigh NC. Calgary Flames 17-9-6 (40 pts) - Carolina Hurricanes 23-7-1 (47 pts) The Flames will try to earn a split on this four game road trip with a stop in Raleigh to face the Carolina Panthers tonight. Sigh. Calgary has dropped two in a row as they are having to run the gauntlet of the three of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. So far the Flames have defeated the Blackhawks 5-1, but reality has settled in as they lost back to back games to the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning by a combined score of 10-3. And these games read exactly like the scores do: not close. Calgary is quickly finding out that they aren’t close to being on the same level with the teams from the Southern US and the gap is growing. The Panthers toyed with the Flames for a bit before putting them away and without Dan Vladar’s performance against Tampa, that game would have been over in the first 10 minutes.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO