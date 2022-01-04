ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flames & Panthers Are Each Riding Winning Streaks Heading Into Tonight’s Matchup

By markparkinson14
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOdds: Calgary (-115) Florida (-105) O/U: 6. Stop number two on a four game road swing should provide the Flames with a little more of challenge as they lace ‘em up with the Florida Panthers. The trip started on Sunday night with a 5-1 dismantling of the hapless Chicago Blackhawks at...

Lightning Cruise Past Flames in 4-1 Schooling

TBL [1]- Perry (10) (Bellemare (6), Hedman (29)) 12:21. TBL [2]- Point (12) (Kucherov (4), McDonagh (12)) 2:52. TBL [4]- Killorn (11) (Stamkos (25), McDonagh (13)) 10:24. CGY [1]- Dube (4) (Monahan (12), Kylington (12)) 15:54. Game Notes. -Triumphant return: On February 29th, 2020, Nikita Kucherov posted 2 assists in...
Willie O’Ree Won’t Be Able To Attend His Bruins Jersey Retirement Ceremony In Person

BOSTON (CBS) — Last year, the Boston Bruins postponed the jersey retirement ceremony of Willie O’Ree until 2022, in part so that the ceremony would take place “in front of a TD Garden crowd packed with passionate Bruins fans, who can express their admiration and appreciation for Willie and create the meaningful moment he has earned throughout his incredible career.” The fans will indeed be in attendance for the ceremony on Jan. 18. But unfortunately, O’Ree himself will not be present. Because of the risks associated with the ongoing pandemic, the 86-year-old O’Ree has decided to remain in California and participate virtually...
Here’s What Trent Frederic, Bruce Cassidy Said About Hit On Kirill Kaprizov

BOSTON — It was an interesting night for Bruins forward Trent Frederic. The young Boston forward almost got into it with Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello before the referees broke up the scrap in the first period. Things would heat up and explode from there in the second period after Frederic laid a hard hit on Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov which sent him to the locker room.
Panthers win 4th consecutive game, roll past Flames 6-2

SUNRISE — The NHL season isn’t even half over, yet Calgary coach Darryl Sutter has seen enough to offer big praise to the Florida Panthers. “That’s a team that’s built for playoff hockey,” Sutter said. Few would probably argue these days. The Panthers are rolling...
Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
Dean Evason, Wild Players Furious After Cheap Shot on Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild got an ESPN primetime spot last night at TD Garden matched up against one of the “Original Six“, Boston Bruins. Bright lights or dull, they needed a victory having lost five-straight entering the game. Thankfully, they got the win (in nail-biting 3-2 fashion) but it came with a cost.
Flames Look To Avoid A Two Game Losing Skid With A Stop In Tampa

Odds: Calgary (-110) Tampa Bay (-110) O/U: 6. The Calgary Flames have ZERO time to feel sorry for themselves after the 6-2 beatdown they took in Sunrise FL on Tuesday at the hands of the Florida Panthers. Why? Because they have the best team in all of the NHL waiting for them at their next stop in the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Crosby pulled off the most wholesome move of the NHL season on Thursday night

Sidney Crosby is a beauty in every sense of the word and on Thursday night, he reminded us hockey fans why he’s one of the most loved players in the game today. The Penguins visited Philly for the battle of Pennsylvania and being the class act he is, Sid gifted Brian Page, an 18-year-old who played for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers that was paralyzed during a game, with a puck. It easily made for one of the best moments of the season.
Flames Look To Salvage Their Road Trip In Carolina

Calgary Flames @ Carolina Hurricnes, 5 PM MT, PNC Arena, Raleigh NC. Calgary Flames 17-9-6 (40 pts) - Carolina Hurricanes 23-7-1 (47 pts) The Flames will try to earn a split on this four game road trip with a stop in Raleigh to face the Carolina Panthers tonight. Sigh. Calgary has dropped two in a row as they are having to run the gauntlet of the three of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. So far the Flames have defeated the Blackhawks 5-1, but reality has settled in as they lost back to back games to the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning by a combined score of 10-3. And these games read exactly like the scores do: not close. Calgary is quickly finding out that they aren’t close to being on the same level with the teams from the Southern US and the gap is growing. The Panthers toyed with the Flames for a bit before putting them away and without Dan Vladar’s performance against Tampa, that game would have been over in the first 10 minutes.
